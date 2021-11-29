Storage news ticker – November 29

…

Amazon Web Services’ massive virtual and in-person re:Invent is now taking place with lots of announcements expected over the next few days. New CEO Adam Selipsky will be taking the stage. Register for the virtual event here and expect the usual Amazon overkill in terms of options and choices and recommendations.

…

From December 1, according to an AWS blog, data transfer from Amazon CloudFront is now free for up to 1TB of data per month (up from 50GB), and is no longer limited to the first 12 months after signup. The company is also raising the number of free HTTP and HTTPS requests from 2,000,000 to 10,000,000, and removing the 12-month limit on the 2,000,000 free CloudFront Function invocations per month. The expansion does not apply to data transfer from CloudFront PoPs in China. AWS free tier general customers will be able to migrate 1009GB per month of data out from a region to the internet, up from 1GB per month currently. This includes Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Elastic Load Balancing, and so forth. The expansion does not apply to the AWS GovCloud or AWS China Regions.

…

Quest Software announced the general availability of a new turnkey system using data backup, protection, and management technologies — Lenovo ThinkSystem hardware, Veeam Backup software and Quest QoreStor software — for channel partners and end-users.

…

DDN business unit and enterprise storage provider Tintri has a ransomware recovery event in its GeekOut! Technology demo series scheduled for December 1 at 10am PST (18:00 UTC). Register here to listen to Tintro CTO Brock Mowry opining on Tintri and ransomware.

…

Live data replicator WANdisco has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. WANdisco’s LiveData Migrator allows production applications to continue to operate on-premises while their data is migrated to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Production data becomes available in the cloud immediately and continues to be updated with changes throughout the migration. AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to engage specialised AWS Partners that activate data and modernise applications.

…

Veeam announced Yamaha Brazil, a division of the Fortune 500 company Yamaha Motor, has used Veeam Availability Suite to replace several legacy backup systems for its hybrid cloud infrastructure. The Veeam backed-up can be analysed for customer info relevant to digital marketing. The Veeam SW supports regulatory compliance for Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

…

A Veeam blog by Rick Vanover says that a Veeam Universal Storage API plug-in is now available for the Dell EMC PowerStore product. This provides backup capabilities, a new recovery option, and test capabilities with DataLabs from Dell EMC PowerStore snapshots. Vanover writes: “The heart of the plug-in with Dell EMC PowerStore is the ability to back up from the storage snapshot versus the VMware snapshot alone.” Faster PowerStore snapshots can be used to directly drive file, application and complete VMware VM recovery.