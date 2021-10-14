Storage news ticker tape — 14 October 2021

…

Rambus has announced the industry’s first 5600 MT/s DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) — a 17 per cent increase in data rate over the first-generation 4800 MT/s. This improvement is on top of lower latency and power requirements and made possible through improvements to its RCD. The second-generation RCD provides enhancements for data rate speed and efficiency while optimising timing parameters for improved RDIMM margins.

Rambus 5600 MT/s DDR5 RCD Eye diagram.

TrendForce research says DRAM contract prices are likely to be on the downswing in 4Q21 at a quarter on quarter decline of three to eight per cent, attributed to declining procurement activities of DRAM buyers going forward, and a drop in DRAM spot prices ahead of contract prices. The DRAM market’s movement in 2022 will primarily be determined by suppliers’ capacity expansion strategies and demand changes. The capacity expansion plans of the three largest DRAM suppliers (Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron) for 2022 are expected to remain conservative, resulting in a 17.9 per cent growth in total DRAM bit supply next year. DRAM bit demand is expected to grow by 16.3 per cent next year, lagging behind bit supply growth — meaning a shift in the DRAM market from shortage to surplus.

Red Hat announced general availability of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2, with tighter integration with Red Hat OpenShift. It can run VMs and cloud-native applications in parallel, and achieve bare metal performance. The software provides continuous feature updates without the disruption or potential downtime associated with major upgrades. It supports third-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and other next-generation x86 architectures. There is claimed simplified and easier storage by it aggregating a wide variety of vendors and formats, with less need to maintain bespoke or custom storage systems.

UiPath announced a partnership with Snowflake that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) analytics solution that measures, reports, and aligns enterprise automation operations with strategic business outcomes. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.

Following a recent rebrand from StorageOS, Kubernetes-native storage platform provider Ondat said it has seen 100 per cent team growth in 2021, and that is set to continue based on strong demand from customers. Richard Olver has been appointed as the new chief revenue officer. Olver has over 20 years of go-to-market experience in high-growth enterprise start-ups, having built international sales and operations for the portfolios of Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, GV — through acquisition and IPO — and most recently running international operations for StackRox, funded by Sequoia and acquired by IBM RedHat. Also recently appointed is James Brown as head of online platforms, responsible for driving the product-led growth strategy at Ondat.

Hyperconverged Infrastructure SW provider Virtuozzo has won telco DT Technology Group as a customer. Through the use of Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure, DT has deployed a public cloud as well as new revenue streams via DevOps services — while reducing its total cost of ownership by 30 per cent.

South Korea-based KLEVV has launched two USB 3.2 Gen-2 SSDs. The portable S1 connects by USB 3.2 Gen2x2 and USB-C to offer 2,000MB/sec speed and connectivity, supports both Windows and macOS, and is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Type-C to C cable and C to A adapter are provided with the product for easy connectivity. The pocket-sized R1 delivers read /write speed of up to 1,000MB/sec, supports Windows, macOS, and Android, and connects via a USB-C port. It’s available in 500GB and 1TB capacities and comes with corresponding Type-C to C and C to A cables inside the package.

DDN has doubled the number of employees in its US Federal division over the past nine months and seen more than 30 per cent annual sales growth in its fiscal 2021. This has taken place with Jeff Jordan in place as VP of Federal Sales since May 2021 — he’s had a good six months and wants to hire more staff. DDN wants expanded collaboration with government-focused channel resellers, systems integrators, and technology partners such as Nvidia and Intel.

Digistor has announced its Series C secure SSDs — the first Digistor SSDs to add Cigent D3E cybersecurity software. They virtually eliminate the barrier to securing DAR (data at rest) with military-grade encryption for hardware and software. It also announced that its full line of FIPS 140-2 L2 certified SSDs are undergoing Common Criteria certification, added multi-drive support for Citadel SSDs, and introduced the Citadel GL SSD — which prevents unauthorised access to data where no monitor or screen is available for user interaction.

Toshiba says Optima Networks uses its 18TB S300 Pro Surveillance disk drives in its ONX-series video management system, which captures images from video surveillance cameras. The overall system has a workload of 140TB/month and also uses Toshiba’s MG series drives, which store up to 18TB per drive.

An ESG Validation Report investigated Backblaze’s B2 Cloud Storage and concluded it provides up to 92 per cent time savings, 71 per cent storage cost savings and 3.7 times lower total cost than the (not identified) cloud storage-providing competition. The report is freely available here.

An interesting, though inconclusive, Backblaze blog is available looking at using machine learning to predict hard disk drive failures. Spoiler alert: they will happen.

Cloud file storage supplier Nasuni has announced a record-setting Q3 after a record-breaking Q2. Both bookings and revenue recorded new all-time highs for the firm. Capacity under management has grown more than 139 per cent over the past four quarters and UK and EMEA sales have increased more than 175 per cent for the first nine months of 2021. Nasuni has appointed Chris Addis as VP of Sales in the UK and EMEA.