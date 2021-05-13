WekaIO revenue chief Ken Grohe quits

The Chief Revenue Officer of high-speed file system startup WekaIO has resigned.

Ken Grohe

Ken Grohe became Weka’s president and CRO in June 2020, and lasted 11 months at his post. Carol Platz, a senior director in Weka’s Global Corporate Marketing organisation, also resigned this month.

Grohe’s LinkedIn entry states he joined Commvault’s software-as-a-service advisory board in a part-time role in April.

We asked Weka about Grohe and Carol Platz’s departures. CEO and cofounder Liran Zvibel told us: ”Ken Grohe has decided to spend time pursuing his passion, which is advising startup companies, especially those in the SaaS space. He will remain an advisor to WekaIO as he uses his years of experience to help companies reach their goals. Ken remains a true believer in Weka’s mission, its ability to grow, and its Limitless Data Platform’s ability to dominate the market.

Carol Platz

“Regarding Carol Platz, after helping to launch and scale Weka, Carol was offered a leadership position in marketing at another company which has been her personal goal, and we are very happy for her.“

She has in fact joined NVMe-over-TCP outfit Lightbits Labs as its global marketing veep.

Zvibel said this of Grohe and Platz: “While we will miss them both, they remain friends of Weka.”