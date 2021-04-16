NetApp moves HQ to diaphanous building in San Jose

NetApp is moving its headquarters a few miles south from Sunnyvale CA to central San Jose. The company is sub-leasing 700 Santana Row from Splunk. and new HQ is half the size of the previous, 702,000 square feet, four-building, HQ in a 21 acre campus, which it has sold for $365m. NetApp said the move is part of its “ongoing transformation, accelerated by the pandemic, and its future of work strategy to thrive in the next normal.”

700 Santana Row

CEO George Kurian said in a statement: “NetApp is evolving to a flexible hybrid work model that allows us to deliver on our strategy to help more organisations put their data to work while further building a winning employee experience.”

“Our constructive approach to the future of work and our new global headquarters will enable us to create a differentiated work experience that empowers our employees to deliver their best team-based work in a more connected space.”

The building’s architects, WRNS Studio, describe the building this way: “700 Santana Row presents a sweeping façade that captures energy of the shopping arcades and creates a gracious elliptical plaza at the terminus of Santana Row’s main axis. A second curve at the building’s upper portion bends southeast, creating a sense of elegant tension between the surfaces, as if a sheet of paper has been ripped and gently pulled in opposite directions.”

They add: “Diaphanous in appearance, the design of the curtainwall softens the eight-story structure and permits abundant natural light into the loft-like interiors.

Santana Row is a prestigious retail, restaurant, hotel, residential and office street in the heart of San Jose. It was developed as a quasi-village in a city, and the eight-storey 700 Santa Row building stands at the south end of the street, facing up the thoroughfare.