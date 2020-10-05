Veeam embraces container backup by buying Kasten

Veeam is buying Kasten, a Kubernetes-orchestrated container data protection startup, for $150m in cash and stock.

Kasten’s K10 software will continue to be available independently and Veeam will also integrate it into its own backup & replication functionality. Veeam’s goal is to simplify enterprise data management by covering data protection for virtual machines, physical servers, SaaS applications, cloud workloads and containers in one platform.

Danny Allan, Veeam CTO, said in a statement: “With the acquisition of our partner Kasten, we are taking a very important next step to accommodate our customers’ shift to container adoption in order to protect Kubernetes-native workloads on-premises and across multi-cloud environments.”

Niraj Tolia, Kasten CEO, said: “The enterprise landscape is shifting as applications rapidly transition from monoliths to containers and microservices… Veeam’s success has been a beacon of inspiration for the Kasten team and we are very excited to join forces with a company where there is so much philosophical alignment.”

Kasten was started in January 2017 by Tolia and engineering VP Vaibhav Kamra. The company raised $3m in a March 2017 seed round and $14m in an August 2019 A-round. Veeam set up a reseller partnership with Kasten in May this year. Veeam and Kasten are both part of Insight Partners‘ investment portfolio.

Kasten’s K10 software snapshots the entire state of an application container – not just the data that needs protecting. That means the K10-protected container can be migrated to a different system and instantiated there, and also sent to a disaster recovery site.

Veeam’s Kasten purchase follows last month’s $370m acquisition of Portworx by Pure Storage. This M&A activity highlights the growing importance of Kubernetes-orchestrated containers to enterprise application development and deployment.