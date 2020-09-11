Our storage digest takes to the skies with Acronis, Inspur, Nutanix and DataStax

We start our latest storage news roundup with electric VTOL racing aircraft whose data needs protecting. Step forward Acronis. Inspur severs firm the basis of its Nutanix HCI kit and DataStax thinks it has radically improved Cassandra indexing

Acronis to protect Alauda’s eVTOL Airspeeder data

Acronis has signed up as a sponsor of flying electric car race series organiser Airspeeder.

Alauda, an Australian business, makes MK4 multi-copters; electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) craft which are battery powered and hence put out zero emissions. They have four pairs of propellers and can fly at 130kph. These are intended to be flown in Airspeeder races.

Airspeeder.

Airspeeder organises the races for competition between teams flying the multi-copters.

The race craft will use LiDAR and machine vision to locate themselves and have virtual “force fields” around each Speeder car to prevent crashes. The cars will send telemetry readings to the teams in a race, and these will be used to optimise craft parameters in real-time and for ongoing technology development.

Acronis Cyber Protect will be used to protect this data and access to it. Also Acronis’ technical team will manage the streams of live data that, it claims; “will underpin a sport that promises to be the most exciting global sporting and broadcast entity on the planet.”

Acronis and Alauda suggest eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicles promise to provide a long-term clean air solution to city congestion through a zero-emissions aerial transport solution.

DataStax storage-attached indexing for Apache Cassandra

DataStax has announced storage-attached indexing (SAI) for Cassandra, the open-source, NoSQL database.. This is now available on Astra – Datastax’s cloud-native Cassandra-as-a-Service, – an DataStax Enterprise

SAI enables users to index multiple columns on the same table with high scalability and with reduced disk usage. DataStax said in a company blog Cassandra has a strict query pattern that limits developers who are used to relational databases, lengthening development cycles and delaying time to market. SAI enables database indexing capabilities for Cassandra at global scale.

Operations associated with scaling and backup and restore have become more streamlined with SAI.

It gives architects an efficient and simpler filtering capability than Cassandra’s current indexing or bolt-on search solutions. With SAI developers have accessibility to familiar indexing and queries, such as WHERE clauses, in Cassandra.

DataStax wants to share SAI with the open source Apache Cassandra project and the community through a Cassandra Enhancement Proposal (CEP) request.

Inspur, Nutanix and HCI

Inspur, the Chinese server make,r has unveiled inMerge HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) systems for AI, multi-cloud, and edge computing at Nutanix’s Global .NEXT Digital Enterprise conference. They are built on Inspur’s NF5280M5 and i24 multi-node server, with optimised combinations of density, storage, and heterogeneous computing.

Inspur NF5280M5 server

Nutanix has validated the inMerge HCI quartet to run apps using its Acropolis and Prism software. Deployments are supported by inSpur and Nutanix global service teams.The NF5280MX has a 2U chassis, two Xeon CPUs, up to 1.5TB of DDR4 memory, 2 or 4 x 3.5-inch SSDs (not 2.5-inch) and eight or 10 x 3.5-inch disk drives

Suggested use cases are enterprise apps, messaging, collaboration, VDI, Analytics and private clouds using Nutanix Calm, VMware, Microsoft or OpenStack-based software.

Snippets

Samsung and SK hynix will stop shipping memory products to Huawei from September 15, according to a UPI reports.

Taiwan-based Chenbro has announced the RB238G13-U04 Hybrid Storage System. This 2U server features a dual-socket Xeon scalable processor server board and is configured as a 24-bay hot-swappable hybrid flash array solution, with 4 NVMe drives, 20 HDDs, and complies with Apache Pass, Intel VROC, and Redfish.

Chenbro RB238G13-U04 Hybrid Storage System.

Commvault has announced additions to its Intelligent Data Management portfolio. New Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault Backup & Recovery, and Commvault Complete Data Protection are now generally available to customers.

DCIG has published the inaugural 2020-21 TOP 5 report on SME AWS Cloud Backup Solutions. This provides small and midsize enterprises guidance on the best backup solutions for backing up and recovering applications and data hosted in AWS.

GigaSpaces’ in-Memory data and analytics processing platform InsightEdge is available on RedHat’s open cloud marketplace.

Data recovery service provider Ontrack is now offering data recovery services to Toshiba hard disk drive customers.

Genomics England (GEL) has expanded its Quantum ActiveScale object storage deployment from 40PB to more than 100PB.