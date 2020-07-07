OwnBackup scores $50m to grow SaaS backup tools

OwnBackup, the specialist third-party backup app for Salesforce, has bagged $50m in a funding round led by Insight Partners. Salesforce’s investment arm also joined in. Total funding to date stands at “over $100m”.

OwnBackup’s platform integrates with Salesforce to backup data, metadata, and attachments stored in Salesforce. With the funds raised today, the company aims to expand its backup, recovery, archiving, and sandbox seeding services into a unified solution for all corporate data across a variety of SaaS apps.

Co-founder Ori Yankelev told us in April that the company was considering adding Workday to its backup coverage.

OwnBackup focuses on building a platform that integrates with leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) clouds solutions to protect customer data from loss, regardless of whether the cause is human error, accidental deletion, data corruption, or malicious employees.

The firm said its mission is to provide enterprise CIOs with a single pane of glass from where they can backup, protect, and analyse mission-critical SaaS data.

The startup was founded in 2015 and claims 2,000 customers globally, achieving 100 per cent annual revenue growth for two years running,