Kioxia releases faster SAS SDD – the 24gig PM6

Although the NVMe interface is set to rule the fast SSD interface roost, Kioxia has released a PM6 gen 4 SAS interface drive running at 24Gbit/s.

This is double the bandwidth of current 12Gbit/s SAS links, which is good news for system builders wedded to SAS.

Otherwise the PM6 looks pretty much like its PM5 predecessor. That 12Gbit/s SAS drive was launched in August 2017 and used Kioxia’s (then Toshiba’s) 64-layer BiCS 3D NAND technology in TLC format. The PM6 gets the benefit of newer 96-layer BiCS tech in the same TLC format, meaning KIoxia can produce drives with the same capacity as before but using fewer dies, so lowering its costs.

Like the PM5, the PM6 comes in write-intensive, mixed-use, and read-intensive versions, with different endurance levels; 10, 3 and 1 drive writes per day respectively. Capacities vary in each case;

PM6 WI – 400GB, 800GB, 1.6TB, 3.2TB,

PM6 MU – 800GB, 1.6TB, 3.2TB, 6.4TB, 12.8TB,

PM6 RI – 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, 15.36TB, 30.72TB.

The only performance data supplied by Kioxia is sequential read bandwidth of up to 4.3GB/second. The PM5 delivered up to 3.35GB/sec so that improvement is welcome. Kioxia is being completely silent over sequential write bandwidth and random read and write IOPS.

The PM5 ran at up to 400,000 random read IOPS and 2.72GB/sec sequential write speed and the PM6 is unlikely to be worse.

KIoxia tells us the PM6 is a dual-port enterprise drive and is capable of recovering from the failure of two of its dies. The security features include sanitise instant erase (SIE), TCG Enterprise self-encrypting drive (SED) and FIPS 140-2 certification.

PM6 drives are now available for evaluation and qualification. Samples of 30.72TB products are scheduled to be available after August.