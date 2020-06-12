Infinidat closes mystery funding round

Infinidat, the high-end storage array maker, has completed a D-round of funding with existing investors, but it is not saying how much it raised. Prior to this round, the company has raised $325m in three slugs since 2010.

Infinidat said the cash “will be used to build on new initiatives, such as the increasing demand for flexible consumption models in the market, strengthening the company’s growth plans and enabling it to build further on its industry leadership position. It will also be used for technical research and product development.”

The news accompanies a management reshuffle, with Moshe Yanai relinquishing the chair. His replacement, executive chairman Boaz Chalamish, will oversee the two newly appointed co-CEOs.

Chalamish was most recently chairman and CEO at Clarizen and his background includes jobs at VMware, HP and Mercury. His appointment comes in the wake of Yanai resigning his CEO role last month, stepping aside to become the Chief Technology Evangelist.Two co-CEOS were appointed in his place – COO Kariel Sandler and CFO Nir Simon.

At the time Yanai said he was closely collaborating with Infinidat investors TPG and Goldman Sachs “to drive towards our next phases of growth”.

Boaz Chalamish

Infinidat has also promoted three execs: Catherine Vlaeminck to VP worldwide marketing, Dan Shprung becomes EVP, EMEA and APJ, and Steve Sullivan is now EVP, Americas.