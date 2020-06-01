Microsoft works with WANdisco to shift on-premises data lakes to the Azure cloud

Microsoft is prepping a data lake migration service for Azure, with the help of WANdisco replication software.

Two WANdisco services are available as a limited customer preview. They are LiveData Migrator for Azure, which performs a single scan migration of data, and LiveData Plane for Azure, which captures any data changes and applies them at target sites to ensure data consistency. They work in conjunction to establish an active:active data plane between locations.

WANdisco’s LiveData Platform services and billing are integrated in the Azure customer portal and the company says more turnkey Azure services are planned.

Dave Richards, CEO and chairman of WANdisco, said: “The LiveData Platform service [is] the culmination of joint engineering work between WANdisco and Microsoft, with the objective of creating a new native Azure service built around data movement and data consistency.”

Tad Brockway, Microsoft corporate VP for Azure Storage, Media and Edge, said: “Customers have a significant opportunity to optimise costs and expand analytics and insights capabilities by moving their on-premises data lakes to the cloud. WANdisco Live Data Migrator and LiveData Plane are the first offerings to provide a fully integrated and turnkey experience for customers migrating Hadoop data into Azure Data Lake Storage seamlessly and without business disruption.”

The two companies envisage the migration of petabyte-scale data lakes from on-premises data centres to Azure, using WANDisco’s LiveData Platform technology. Such migrations take time and the data lake are active during the process. If data is sent to Azure and then updated back at a source site then we have unreliable data – two versions of the truth. WANdisco’s Distributed Coordination Engine (DConE) uses consensus technology which resolves this data version disparity.

Microsoft and WANdisco are initially seeking 50-plus customers with 200-300 exabytes of data on-premises that could migrate to the Azure cloud. They have sized the market at more than $1bn.

UK-based WANdisco has OEM deals with IBM and Dell Technologies and reselling deals with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, HPE, Microsoft Azure and Oracle for its LiveData Platform software.