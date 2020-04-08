Micron makes 5210 ION data centre SSDs last longer

Micron has revamped the 5210 ION SSD’s firmware to make it last longer.

Micron said the improved endurance make it a suitable replacement for disk drives in general-purpose servers and storage arrays. The US chipmaker has added a 960GB entry-level model, which is VMware vSAN-certified and claims you should think about ditching 10K rpm disk drives and use the 5210 ION SSD instead.

The 5210 ION SSD was the first quad-level cell (QLC) data centre SSD, when it came to market in May 2018. It had a 6Gbit/s SATA interface and three capacity points: 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB. Endurance was a lowly 1,000 write cycles.

Micron has provided detailed endurance numbers by workload and clear performance numbers:

Basically, the higher the random write proportion in a workload the lower the endurance.

The random write IOPS tops out at 13,000 for the 1.92TB version, which is a significant improvement from the 2018-era version’s 4,500 maximum.

Grab a datasheet to find out more.