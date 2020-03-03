StorONE buys Storage Switzerland

StorONE, an all-flash array startup, has bought in a ready-made marketing department with the acquisition of Storage Switzerland.

George Crump, founder of the five-strong analyst firm – which is based in Texas – assumes the role of StorONE CMO, and his colleagues are all joining the company.

StorONE CEO Gal Naor issued an effusive quote: “We are thrilled to have George join the StorONE executive team with all Storage Switzerland employees. I have followed his phenomenal analysis of the storage market for 25 years and worked with him for much of that time. He has always been the champion of innovative technologies that meet new challenges data centers face.

George Crump

“The fact that he has elected to join our team validates that George sees StorONE as one of the technologies that will change the storage landscape. He’s a great addition to our team and will lead worldwide marketing as we continue driving the positive momentum we have.”

StorONE positions the S1 as a high performance array that, “supports any storage server hardware, any storage media, and any storage protocol,” Crump proclaimed in a blog announcing the acquisition. From this platform, IT professionals can solve all of their storage problems.”

StorONE CEO Gal Naor



According to Crump, StorONE stands out as “game changing. … I think their [S1] Enterprise Storage Platform can fundamentally change the way IT professionals design storage infrastructure.”

The storageswiss.com website will continue, with Crump filing weekly. The rest of the time he and his team will be busy justifying the claim that the StorONE S1 array can solve all of an enterprise’s storage problems. We expect a barrage of marketing collateral to hit the streets.

