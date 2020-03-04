Cohesity COO Rob Salmon leaves the company

Exclusive Cohesity’s chief operating officer Rob Salmon has resigned. The data management vendor has not announced a successor at time of publication but internal sources are spinning the news as a planned departure.

Salmon joined Cohesity in October 2017, fresh from a year out after a long stint at NetApp where he rose to the position of President.

Soon after Salmon’s arrival at Cohesity, John Loiacono, VP worldwide sales engineering, quit in December 2017 and CFO Seamus Hennessy and HR head Nicole Rasco resigned in January 2018.

Rob Salmon

A Cohesity spokesperson said: “While Rob Salmon is no longer COO at Cohesity, he continues to serve as a strategic advisor to the company. As COO, Rob was instrumental in recruiting members of Cohesity’s executive team, including Michael Cremen, our chief revenue officer, and Bill Lipsin, our vice president of channels.

“Rob also played a role in the company’s transition to a software business model. Cohesity thanks Rob for his contributions and looks forward to continued engagements in an advisory capacity as the company delivers record-breaking performance driven by its disruptive data management platform.”

According to one source, Salmon was hired partly to help Cohesity get a more experienced bench of talent in the executive team. The idea was that he would stay for two years and in the event, he stayed for another three months. Salmon’s job is done, according to this source, and Cohesity now has the exec team in place to take it forward, presumably to IPO.

Cohesity is a secondary (also primary) data management storage company founded in 2013 that has raised $410m in VC funding including $250m in 2018.