Quantum launches halfling NVMe video production array

Quantum has produced a cheaper, slower NVMe all-flash array by shrinking the F2000.

The new F1000 is a 10-drive array housed in a 1U enclosure with a single controller. That lowers CPU performance and cuts the availability rating compared with Quantum’s F2000, a dual-controller 24-drive array in a 2U cabinet and

Quantum F1000

The F1000’s sofware is Quantum’s Cloud Storage Platform suite and it is positioned as a lower cost F-Series entry point into Quantum’s StorNext environment for the entertainment and media industry.

The F1000 connectivity options are basically the same as the F2000 – 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel or 100Gbit/s Ethernet for ISER and RDMA. In other words this is a small but extremely fast box for delivering video files to artists, renderers and editors, just like its big F2000 sibling.

Quantum has also changed drive selection for the F1000. There are 1.92, 3.84 and 7.68TB U.2 format drives available for the F2000, but the F1000 gets either the 7.68TB or the 15.36TB.

Quantum says two F1000 capacity points are available; 39TB and 77TB. This raises a question. The 77TB capacity can be made up of 10 x 7.68TB drives or 5 x 15.36TB drives. The 39TB version requires 5 x 7.68TB drives; no combination of 15.36TB drives sums to 39TB. But there is no 10 x 15.36TB capacity point, 154TB, listed by Quantum; does this mean that this configuration is not supported?

Will the larger 15.36TB drives be made available for the F2000, doubling its maximum capacity to 368TB? At time of publication Quantum about these two points but it hasn’t been able to answer yet.