Storage news ticker – March 24

Airbyte announced new capabilities for moving data at scale for AI and analytics workloads:

Support for the Iceberg open standard for moving data into lakehouses

Enterprise Connector Bundle that includes connectors for NetSuite, Oracle Database with Change Data Capture (CDC), SAP HANA, ServiceNow, and Workday

Support for AWS PrivateLink with secure, private cloud-to-cloud data transfers to ensure sensitive information is controlled

Lenovo announced new full-stack systems using Nvidia components at GTC 2025. The Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with Nvidia framework includes the Lenovo AI Library. A new AI Knowledge Assistant is a “digital human assistant” that engages in real-time conversation with attendees to transform their event experiences and navigation. It enables users to customize Lenovo AI Library use cases and operationalize new AI agents and assistants within weeks. Lenovo is helping businesses build, scale, and operate their own AI factories. Lenovo’s agentic AI and hybrid AI factory platforms include Nvidia Blackwell Ultra support.

Phison has updated its aiDAPTIV+ “affordable AI training and inferencing solution for on-premises environments.” Customers will be able to fine-tune large language models (LLMs) up to 8 billion parameters using their own data. The new aiDAPTIVLink 3.0 middleware provides faster time to first token (TTFT) recall and extends the token length for greater context, improving inference performance and accuracy. A Maingear AI laptop PC concept was demonstrated at GTC 2025 using aiDAPTIVCache SSDs, aiDAPTIVLink middleware, and a Pro Suite GUI-based all-in-one feature set for LLMOps, including ingest, fine-tuning, RAG, monitoring, validation, and inference.

It says aiDAPTIV+ is a budget-friendly, GPU memory extension capability allowing users to train an LLM with their data within an on-premises “closed-loop” secure network, while providing a simple user interface to interact with and ask questions about the data. AI Inference for IoT with aiDAPTIV+ now supports edge computing and robotics use cases with Phison’s validation of Nvidia Jetson-based devices.

Predatar, which scans backups for malware, is releasing third-gen CleanRoom tech that supports more storage environments than the previous version, is more cost effective, and significantly quicker and easier to deploy. It has removed the need for customers to purchase hypervisor licences and third-party EDR software to reduce cost and streamline procurement, and can run on commodity hardware. There is a new ISO-based deployment method that enables a CleanRoom to be created as a Virtual Machine, or on bare metal. CleanRoom 3 can be built in just a few hours without the need for highly specialized skills or extensive training.

CleanRoom 3 will be available from March 31 directly from Predatar, Predatar’s Apex Partners, or from any IBM Storage Reseller.

Cyber-resilience and data protector Rubrik announced a strategic alliance with Big Four accounting firm Deloitte to deliver advanced data security and management to help organizations safeguard their data assets, business continuity, and cyber resilience. The two will:

Combine Rubrik’s Zero Trust Data Security software with Deloitte’s technical knowledge in cybersecurity, risk management, and digital transformation

Deliver integrated offerings that help clients streamline data management processes, providing efficient data backup and recovery

Use cloud technologies and analytics to assist organizations in improving their IT systems

Deloitte employs over 460,000 professionals worldwide and reported revenues of $67 billion in its fiscal year 2024. It will also serve as a sales and integration channel for Rubrik’s offerings.

SK hynix is speeding up high bandwidth memory (HBM) manufacturing following a customer order surge, including from Broadcom, says Korean media outlet TheElec, planning to bring in equipment into its new M15X fab two months earlier than originally planned. Wafer capacity at M15X is planned to increase from 32,000 wafers/month. Broadcom is expected to account for 30 percent of SK hynix’s total HBM capacity by the end of the year.

We understand Broadcom’s Strata DNX Jericho2 (BCM88690) Ethernet switch-router, launched in 2018, delivers 10 Tbps of bandwidth and integrates HBM for large-scale packet buffering. Jericho2c+ announced in 2020, offers 14.4 Tbps and uses HBM for enhanced buffering and power efficiency. The StrataDNX Qumran3D single-chip router provides 25.6 Tbps of routing capacity and uses HBM to support high-bandwidth, low-power, and secure networking for carrier and cloud operators.

In December 2024, Broadcom announced availability of its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP) platform technology, enabling consumer AI customers to develop next-generation custom accelerators (XPUs). The 3.5D XDSiP integrates more than 6,000 mm2 of silicon and up to 12 HBM stacks in one packaged device to enable high-efficiency, low-power computing for AI at scale.

TechRadar reported in January that Broadcom CEO Hock Tan told investors the company has three hyperscale customers who are each planning to deploy one million XPU clusters by 2027, and that it has been approached by two additional hyperscalers who are also in advanced development for their own AI XPUs.

Synology is thought to be launching DS925+, DS425+, DS225+, DS1525+, DS1825+, DS725+, DS625slim, DS1825xs+ and RS2825RP+ NAS storage systems between now and summer 2025, according to the NAScompares website, citing a ChipHell source. The new systems have 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

Content Distribution Network supplier Akamai and VAST Data are partnering to profit from edge AI inference by enabling distributed customers to have better local response time and localization for distributed inference, compared to the centralized inference processing offered by hyperscalers. Akamai has a large Edge presence, with 4,300 points of presence and servers in more than 700 cities; effectively a distributed cloud. The partnership suggests that VAST Data storage and its AI software stack will be deployed in Akamai’s server locations.

Akamai says latency, cost, and scalability are hurdles to deploying AI-powered applications at scale. Unlike training, which is resource-intensive but happens in controlled environments, inference must operate continuously, on-demand, and often with ultra-low latency. Adding VAST Data to the Akamai Cloud aims to lower costs and improve customer experience to help democratize edge AI computing.

Agentic AI developer H2O.ai is partnering with VAST Data to bring agentic GenAI and predictive AI to enterprises’ exabyte-scale datasets. The two will combine “VAST Data’s modern infrastructure for storing and managing all data types (video, audio, documents, sensor data) with H2O.ai’s enterprise h2oGPTe platform to deliver retrieval-augmented answers, powerful model fine-tuning options, and grounded insights for enterprise users across on-premise, airgapped, and private cloud deployments.”

Enterprises can build agentic AI applications on top of the VAST Data Platform. Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO of H2O.ai, said: “h2oGPTe, the world’s #1 Agent AI, with VAST data platform makes the perfect platform for sovereign AI. Agentic AI is bringing incredible agility to businesses and modern automated workflows are transforming SaaS. With the accuracy of H2O.ai and instant access to any volume and variety of data from VAST, enterprises can deliver real-time decisions and become AI superpowers.”

H2O.ai partners include Dell, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Nvidia, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. Founded in 2012, H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures, and New York Life.

Datacenter virtualizer VergeIO, claiming it’s the leading alternative to VMware, has a strategic partnership with app virtualization and VDI supplier Inuvika to deliver a more cost-effective, high-performance virtual desktop and application delivery offering. The two aim to provide customers with “a seamless, scalable alternative to VMware Horizon and Citrix, addressing the increasing cost and complexity of legacy VDI solutions.”

A 2025 Emissions Blindspots Report commissioned by S3 cloud storage supplier Wasabi says “almost half of Europe’s business leaders (47 percent) are afraid to learn the full extent of their emissions data, even though 61 percent fear public backlash if their emissions are too high.” Wasabi surveyed 1,200 business decision makers across the UK, France and Germany and 51 percent are concerned they are going to lose customers if they fully disclose their emissions data. Only 66 percent of European businesses think that they can paint an accurate picture of their tech stack emissions, which includes Scope 3 emissions. You can read the 2025 Wasabi Emissions Blindspots Report in its entirety here.

In July last year, Wasabi and Zero Circle, a sustainable finance marketplace, teamed up to give businesses the data they need to “reduce their environmental impact.” Wasabi uses Zero Circle’s invoice-based carbon footprint calculator to provide customers with “transparency” and a real-time assessment of their emissions.