Acronis scrums down with MSP rugby union club sponsorship

Data backup and cyber protection outfit Acronis is expanding its sports marketing program with the sponsorship of a major rugby union club, in partnership with one of its managed service providers.

Acronis’s latest #TeamUp Partner is Harlequins. As part of this, Infinigate Cloud UK, a distributor of secure cloud solutions for MSPs, will strengthen the digital infrastructure and enhance data security at the London rugby club using Acronis technology.

“We are honored that a historic club like Harlequins is entrusting Acronis with their cyber protection,” said Ronan McCurtin, RVP EMEA at Acronis. “Together with Infinigate Cloud UK, we’re providing innovative technology and support, ensuring the club’s data remains secure throughout the season and beyond.”

Harlequins will have access to Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and Acronis Advanced Backup.

“This is an important partnership for the club and fortifies our digital defenses. It provides the club and its supporters the assurance that their data is securely protected,” said Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple.

Founded in 1866, Harlequins, based in Twickenham, South West London, is a founding member of the Rugby Football Union. It is one of only nine clubs to have won the Premiership title since the league’s inception, most recently in the 2020-2021 season. Last year, the men’s team reached the semi-final stage of the Investec Champions Cup for the first time, underscoring their strength at the European level.

“We see great synergies between high performance in sport and high performance in business,” added Craig Gordon, VP sales, Infinigate Cloud UK and Ireland. “Our mission is to help organizations demystify the complexities of delivering secure cloud solutions.”

Acronis has sponsored various sports teams over the years. These include football clubs Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, Southampton, and the Williams F1 racing team, among many others.