SingleStore acquires BryteFlow to better digest ERP and CRM data

High-capacity database provider SingleStore has bought data integration platform BryteFlow to help it ingest key data workflows more easily from CRM and ERP platforms, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and many other sources.

SingleStore will integrate BryteFlow’s capabilities into its core product to complement the existing functionality, creating what it terms a “SingleConnect” experience.

The acquisition follows a partnership with Snowflake and recent support for real-time processing on Apache Iceberg data for connecting data lakehouses.

With the incorporation of BryteFlow’s technology, SingleStore’s customers, “already used to sub-second query times, can now operationalize data from their CRM and ERP systems at scale,” said the provider.

“They can do this in real-time, enabling more insights for immediate action … supporting additional use cases for generative AI,” it claimed.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, BryteFlow’s existing customers include Siemens, Synchrony, and Warner Bros. BryteFlow offers scalable change data capture (CDC) capability from many sources, we’re told, with the built-in ability to ensure data integrity between source and target.

It also works with the major cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, and Google, enabling “seamless integration” with cloud-based data warehouses and data lakes, using a no-code interface to make the platform accessible to users without deep technical expertise.

“This acquisition completes the next step in our pursuit to operate with ever-increasing speed, scale, and simplicity. Customer needs are changing [quickly] due to disruption in big data storage formats and quantum leaps in generative AI applications,” said Raj Verma, SingleStore CEO.

Pradnya Bhandary, BryteFlow CEO, added: “Together, through SingleConnect, we will make it faster and easier for developers to tap into an array of enterprise data sources, tackle diverse and challenging workloads, and deliver top-notch experiences for their own customers.”

Earlier this year, SingleStore added features to its Pro Max database to make AI app development faster.