Datadobi brings mapping order to unstructured data chaos

As unstructured data stores face rampant growth, Datadobi has put out its latest StorageMAP, 7.0, claiming it will help data managers get a grip on multiplying increases in data formats, sources, locations, users, and help owners to control costs and create virtual datasets for application use.

StorageMAP technology scans and lists a customer’s unstructured data silos, including its file and object storage estates. Once identified and mapped, the storage used for this data can be optimized, with old and cold data moved to lower-cost archival storage, for example, and dead data deleted. Warmer – more frequently accessed – data could be tagged for use in AI training and inference work, and migrated to a public cloud for access by GPUs there. 7.0 adds custom dashboards and an analysis module to make this work more efficient.

Carl D’Halluin

CTO Carl D’Halluin said: “No other vendor on the market even comes close to what we now deliver. Datadobi is the future of unstructured data management – unrivaled, unparalleled, unmatched.”

Dave Pearson, IDC’s Infrastructure Research VP, added: “We are regularly hearing from clients that unstructured data is a double-edged sword – they recognize that it represents a potential wealth of information and a source of value creation within their organizations, but also that the massive capacity growth, a lack of enterprise-wide visibility, and difficulty breaking down silos of file and object data is a major management problem in a cost and resource-constrained time.”

When you have billions of files spread across thousands of locations, having specifically tuned reporting dashboards can make management more effective. Custom dashboards use metadata fields and StorageMAP tags to visualize, organize, and monitor the data in a single pane of glass. Elements include point-in-time and series charts, and lists. Files and objects can be categorized by data ownership, age, last accessed time, or user-defined tags such as criticality, sensitivity, and usefulness.

Data managers can use the analysis module to explore and analyze trends in an enterprise’s unstructured data.

It provides multiple layers of filters and classifications that create virtual datasets matching criteria of interest. These datasets can be used to create charts, tabular output, and other reports that can be included in the custom dashboards and used as input for actions such as migration, replication, pipelining etc. carried out within StorageMAP.

StorageMAP 7.0 also supports WORM migrations from IBM COS and Hitachi HCP Object systems to any S3 systems supporting the S3 Object Lock API. This enables data managers to migrate such data while retaining legal hold status and retention dates. IBM COS and Hitachi HCP implemented their own proprietary WORM API protocols prior to AWS implementing WORM functionality in the S3 API. Now these non-S3 standard WORM vaults can be brought into the S3 environment.

General availability for StorageMAP 7.0 is planned for July 2024.