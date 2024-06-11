Apica upgrades through integrations to provide better data observability

Data management and observability vendor Apica has upgraded its Ascent Platform following its recent acquisitions of data fabric firm LOGIQ.AI and telemetry data management specialist Circonus.

Apica has integrated capabilities from both organizations into its platform to provide “deeper insights” into data management, it says. The aim is to simplify how customers gather data and “seamlessly” integrate it into their systems and platforms.

In addition to making two acquisitions over the last ten months, Apica announced $16 million in new capital funding during the period. The extra cash was used to expand the firm’s Office of the CTO, as well as to strengthen its engineering and research and development teams. These actions and the integrations have led to the launch of Apica Ascent 2.0.

“Organizations struggle to manage tool sprawl, so we’ve provided a platform that ensures their legacy and digital transformation strategies work well together,” said Ranjan Parthasarathy, chief technology and product officer at Apica. “Firms don’t have to leave their legacy tools behind while modernizing, Apica can help make everything work together to provide insights needed for the business.”

Parthasarathy maintained that Ascent was “easy” to implement, use, and manage, and that its cost was “low”.

The platform encompasses a wide range of features including network and overall performance, compute metrics, memory and storage, and file systems, among other areas. It gathers and uses application data like logs and metrics, and traces from organizations’ runtime applications.

“We support an approach that does not stick our clients in a walled garden,” added Parthasarathy. “With the onset of generative AI, we now face even more data growth, and customers will need open-source solutions like ours to keep costs down, and avoid a situation where data is closed off.”

Apica says it embraces “anything and everything” to support ecosystem connectors, enabling open protocols and data collectors.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and El Segundo in California. It also has offices in London and Bengaluru, India.