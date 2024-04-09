Panzura goes on the attack against ransomware

Panzura has launched AI-boosted Detect and Rescue software for near-real-time ransomware attack recognition and recovery.

The cloud file services supplier notes there was a 95 percent increase in ransomware attacks between 2022 and 2023, quoting a Q3 2023 Global Ransomware Report from Corvus Insurance. It cites Sophos estimates that two thirds of organizations globally are attacked by ransomware each year and almost a third (32 percent) pay ransoms to recover their data. On average, recovery from an attack takes 21 days.

Dan Waldschmidt

Panzura’s Detect and Rescue functionality enables suspicious behavior and I/O patterns to trigger automated alerts and interdiction within minutes, meaning less time for files to be copied, encoded or corrupted.

CEO Dan Waldschmidt explained in a statement: “When it comes to ransomware recovery, time really is money … Panzura Detect and Rescue applies machine learning to take roughly 12 billion data snapshots on any given day, giving us an incredibly accurate benchmark from which to identify anomalous patterns and potential threats.”

The active Detect and Rescue feature can recover files from Panzura’s passive immutable storage snapshot-based protection in its CloudFS service. Waldschmidt continued: “Organizations must utilize both robust, immutable protection, as well as added layers of resilience like Panzura Detect and Rescue, which improves ransomware monitoring, delivers real-time alerts, and can dramatically reduce any downtime resulting from the threat of ransomware.”

Chief customer officer Don Foster added: “To date, no organization that followed Panzura’s best practices guidance has lost data to ransomware while using Panzura CloudFS.”

Find out more about Panzura’s Detect and Rescue here.

Other file system suppliers are also using AI to speed ransomware attack detection, such as NetApp with AI/ML features in its ONTAP arrays providing real-time file ransomware attack detection. CTERA, another cloud file services supplier, added Ransom Protect near-real-time attack detection last year, looking for things like a sudden spike in encrypted data writes, but is not using AI for this.