N2WS appoints CRO to fuel next growth phase

N2WS, a provider of enterprise cloud data protection solutions, has hired Alon Maimoni as chief revenue officer to spearhead the company’s growth aspirations.

As a cloud-native backup, disaster recovery, and archiving tool, N2WS’s pitch is that it protects data and cuts storage costs with customizable backup policies. It targets Fortune 500 companies and managed service providers (MSPs) operating large-scale production environments on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Alon Maimoni

In his new role, Maimoni will be charged with the establishment of a revenue organization within N2WS, encompassing marketing and sales, and the creation of a new customer success division.

In his last role as vice president of marketing for Komodor, a Kubernetes reliability and debugging platform, we’re told Maimoni helped the company grow by mroe than 400 percent in under two years. Before that Maimoni worked at NetApp from 2018 to 2022 as a director for marketing and sales at its Cloud Innovation Center in Tel Aviv.

The company says it currently has more than 1,000 customers across multiple cloud platforms.

“Alon’s track record in scaling tech organizations, along with his strategic vision and hands-on approach, align perfectly with N2WS’s mission to empower businesses with top-tier data protection,” said CEO Ohad Kritz in a statement.

“I’m joining a company with a stellar reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions,” said Maimoni in a prepared remark. “I plan to build on N2WS’s strong foundation, leveraging our cross/multi-cloud capabilities and industry-leading backup recovery tools to propel the company into a new era of growth.”

Israel-based N2WS was founded in 2012 and, according to Crunchbase, received an undisclosed amount from a venture funding round in 2017, with Insight Partners and Microsoft ScaleUp Tel Aviv contributing. Pitchbook says it received a $573,000 paycheck protection program loan in 2020.

Veeam bought N2WS in 2018 for $42.5 million in cash, but it later decided to sell it back to the original owners as some US public sector N2WS customers did not want their backup supplier to be owned by the two Russians who then owned Veeam.

That sale was completed in October 2019. Veeam is now owned by US investment firm Insight Partners, and runs its own US public sector/federal business unit.