Starburst points to scale-up in AI and hybrid cloud with senior hires

Enterprise data management vendor Starburst, which bills itself as “the open lakehouse,” has brought in a number of seasoned data veterans to help it scale up.

Steven Chung has been named as president, Tobias Ternstrom is now chief product officer, and Adam Ferrari has been brought in as senior vice president of engineering.

Starburst’s exec trio of hires. Left to right: Adam Ferrari, Steven Chung, and Tobias Ternstrom.

“Steven, Tobias, and Adam have joined our team, inspired by our vision to help organizations unlock greater business value from their data through the Starburst Lakehouse platform,” declared Justin Borgman, co-founder and CEO of Starburst.

“The appointment of these industry leaders will help scale our business globally,” added Mike Volpi, Starburst board member and founding investor from Index Ventures. “Steven, Tobias, and Adam bring proven experience to Starburst as we power new opportunities with AI, ML, and analytics in cloud, on-prem, and in hybrid environments.”

Prior to Starburst, Chung served as president at Delphix, the enterprise DataOps biz that was recently acquired by Perforce Software. In addition, he has held senior executive roles at PagerDuty, Demandware, Symantec, Microstrategy, and PwC Consulting.

Ternstrom joins the party from Nutanix, where he served as vice president of platform services, bringing database-as-a-service to hybrid multi-cloud environments. Ternstrom’s other previous roles were at Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft. At AWS, Ternstrom led product management for Amazon Aurora and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS).

Ferrari brings 20 years of engineering leadership, where he most recently served as SVP of engineering at Salsify – a leading product information management (PIM) provider. He has also led product and engineering teams at Oracle and Endeca (prior to its acquisition by Oracle in 2011).

Starburst says it offers a “full-featured,” open data lakehouse platform, built on open source Trino. Its end-to-end analytics include the capabilities needed to discover, organize, consume, and share data, with “industry-leading price-performance” for both cloud and on-premise workloads. The technology is used by end customers like Comcast, Grubhub, and Priceline.