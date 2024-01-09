Discover the ‘2024 Block Data Storage Buyer’s Guide’

Webinar: We consume data, and we create it – exponentially. The expectation is that we will be using 180 zettabytes of data globally by 2025.



This means that what we do with data, how we store and access it, is a vitally important part of enterprise IT strategy. A comprehensive understanding of the optimal approach to data storage for any business or organization is essential, and so too is ensuring the right storage solution is in place to meet specific business needs.



Join our webinar on 25th January at 4pm GMT/11am ET/8am PT to hear how StorPool can offer an up-to-date approach based on the latest block storage, file storage and object data storage technologies. The company has just published its ‘2024 Block Data Storage Buyer’s Guide’ a free reference resource that provides clear, practical, and proven guidance for IT practitioners and business leaders with the responsibility for deploying all types of enterprise-grade data storage solutions.



StorPool experts Alex Ivanov (Product Lead) and Marc Staimer (President, Dragon Slayer Consulting) will use the webinar to explore the key challenges for organizations looking to upgrade their block data storage solutions in 2024 and share insight on how to tackle real-world storage problems. They’ll also offer tips on how to avoid common pitfalls when devising an effective storage strategy and comparing and contrasting different vendor block data storage systems.



Sign up to watch our ‘Radical Practical Approach to Buying Block Data Storage’ webinar on 25th January here and we’ll send you a reminder when it’s time to log in.



Sponsored by StorPool.

