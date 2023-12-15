Storage news ticker – December 15

Gaidar Magdanurov, president of marketing at Acronis, has made an AI-related prediction about 2024: “As a standard feature in applications, we may see a newfound dependence on AI. Given the availability of language models and various services offering AI assistants as a service, AI has become a standard practice in every application.

“Over the next year, this may lead to unexpected results from people’s over-reliance on AI assistants, causing more mistakes that are more difficult to spot. It will be even more important that the analysts outsourcing work to the AI assistants require better training and employees to improve the quality of work. Organizations that are not only applying AI assistants, but also those that prioritise and emphasise AI training and skill-development will see the true benefits of this technology.”

…

Data protector and manager Cohesity says it has recently received numerous awards in the United States and Europe for innovation, product excellence, and efficiency:

…

GPU-as-a-Service cloud farm CoreWeave has bought thousands of Dell PowerEdge E9860 servers with Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs, for customers workloads using general and generative AI, machine learning (ML), visual effects (VFX) rendering, and large-scale simulations.

…

At CES 2024, Gigabyte and its subsidiary, Giga Computing, will present the latest AI/HPC server lineup. Gigabyte will exhibit a storage server tailored for large language models, an Arm server for cloud-native deployments, and an edge server optimized for 5G applications. Visit Gigabyte’s CES event page here.

…

Hyperscale data warehouse supplier Ocient announced OcientGeo, a suite of spatial database features for enhanced spatiotemporal query performance and analytics at scale. OcientGeo brings high-resolution analysis, the industry’s largest library of geospatial functions, and a spatial index optimized for objects on land, air, or water to use cases across government, automotive, telecom, and emerging industries leveraging geospatial data types. Key features of OcientGeo include:

Support for high-resolution data types including lines and polygons with up to 32 million embedded points. Users can perform robust analytics directly in the database without needing to downsample or simplify spatial data.

Native support for real-time analysis on over 120 geospatial functions, the largest library in the industry, including temporospatial native queries. Based on the WGS84 standard, which includes the ability to use both spherical and spheroid models of the Earth for high precision, OcientGeo provides low-latency geospatial analytics at scale.

Increased resolution on spatial data up to 50x better than other spatial databases. OcientGeo’s support for complex column types ensures users can generate previously infeasible insights and intelligence from geospatial data at scale.

Expanded time and space analytics for land, air, and sea. Unlike the H3 Index which optimizes for querying objects over land, the OcientGeo spatial index optimizes for objects around the globe, including over land, air, and at sea.

Accelerated AI on geospatial data with OcientML, which enables customers to reduce latency, improve data accuracy, and minimize the time and cost required to power spatial AI at scale.

Built-in compatibility with geospatial visualization tools.OcientGeo supports open standards and connectors to leading geospatial visualization tools including Superset, PowerBI, Metabase, Tableau, and Jupyter.

…

Cloud file services supplier Panzura says Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the AEC industry, particularly in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and project management. AI-integrated BIM systems are analyzing environmental impacts and materials for smarter, sustainable designs. In project management, AI’s predictive analytics are reducing delays and cost overruns by forecasting potential issues and optimizing resources.

On construction sites, AI-driven robots and drones are enhancing precision and safety, performing tasks like bricklaying and inspections. These advancements are not only improving efficiency but also ensuring compliance with safety standards. Post-construction, AI is enabling efficient building management systems that optimize energy usage and predict maintenance needs.

This technological integration marks a significant shift in the AEC industry, traditionally slow to adopt new technologies, towards a future where construction is faster, safer, and more sustainable.

…

SkySQL founders

SkySQL Inc. has completed a deal with MariaDB plc to acquire all rights to the SkySQL DBaaS product. This enables SkySQL to exclusively deliver the SkySQL DBaaS offering for organizations looking for a production-grade cloud database service for MariaDB databases. CEO Nithin Pao said: “At a high level, we’ve spun the SkySQL cloud DBaaS business out of MariaDB into a new startup, and we’re bringing along the core team that led, built and operated SkySQL within MariaDB. It’s a popular product with a rapidly growing customer base and MariaDB previously made public that they were exiting the business and laying off the team, but we are excited to carry it forward and to build on its momentum.” Refresh MariaDB’s recent history here.

…

Stravito, describing itself as the enterprise insights platform, announced an enhanced Microsoft Sharepoint and Teams Integration feature that makes it easier to automatically sync and upload Sharepoint files to the Stravito platform. Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogéne said: “This deepened integration eliminates siloes between the two platforms; all sources are now seamlessly integrated, enabling businesses to set up out-of-the-box integrations to fetch documents and file storages from Stravito in just a few clicks. We can also offer great flexibility in choosing between integration scenarios with various options for syncing folders and bulk editing files.”

…

Stephen Foskett’s Gestalt IT, which runs the independent influencer Tech Field Day event stream, has been bought by the Futurum Group. Storage Tech Field Days have suppliers briefing the audience in depth about their technologies. The Futurum Group recently bought Keith and Melissa Townsend’s CTO Advisor brand and business assets for an undisclosed amount. Futurum says that, following the acquisition, the Tech Field Day delegate network will expand, as will the coverage areas for Gestalt IT’s events, bringing together a broad new set of new IT decision makers based on The Futurum Group’s client base. Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, said: “Tech Field Day provides our clients with a world-class platform for technology providers to engage the most influential professionals in the selection and implementation of IT in the enterprise.”

…

Analyst house TrendForce says NAND flash storage revenues grew by a low 2.9 percent Q/Q in Q3 2023, with total revenue of $9.23 billion, primarily driven by Samsung’s strategic decision to reduce production. Growth should accelerate to >20 percent in Q4. In Q3 Kioxia and Micron were the only two storage suppliers to witness a dip in revenue rankings, while Samsung maintained its robust performance (see table above). Samsung’s fortunes rebounded thanks to a boost in consumer electronics, especially with high-capacity products in PCs and smartphones. Samsung emerged from a trough in 3Q23, with strategic inventory replenishments fueling further strategic stocking, and a shift in operational focus toward maximizing profit. This led to a minor 1-3 percent decrease in shipped bits, but a 1-3 percent increase in ASP, stabilizing 3Q23 NAND flash revenue at $2.9 billion.