Backup bods at ExaGrid claim sales boosted in latest quarter

Privately owned ExaGrid says it added 137 new customers for its deduping backup target appliances in the latest quarter, claiming it added 64 six- and seven-figure deals to break its own sales records. The corporation did not reveal revenues and is not obliged to do so as it remains unlisted.

The company’s systems ingest backup data to a disk cache landing zone, from which restoration is fast, with post-ingest deduplication to a repository tier providing efficient capacity usage with restores taking longer due to rebuilding – rehydrating – the deduplicated data.

ExaGrid claims it has been Free Cash Flow (FCF) positive, P&L positive, and EBITDA positive for 14 consecutive quarters, and claims revenues grew 18 percent year-on-year in the second calendar quarter of 2024. It now has more than 4,300 active mid-market to large enterprise customers for tiered backup storage, it says.

Bill Andrews

Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid, claimed in a statement: “ExaGrid continues to have an over 70 percent competitive win rate replacing primary storage behind the backup application as well as deduplication appliances such as Dell Data Domain (PoiwerProtect), HPE StoreOnce and NetBackup Storage Appliances.

“ExaGrid’s customer retention rate is over 95 percent, and 99 percent are on maintenance and support. These are two industry-leading customer success metrics. Our business is strong in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and we are putting an increased focus on the Asia Pacific region.”

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Andrews told us: “In all of our new logo customers, we take out low cost or primary storage disk behind the backup app about 60 percent of the time, Dell Data Domain about 30 percent of the time, HPE StoreOnce (much smaller base than Data Domain) about 10 percent of the time. The rest is small.”

Some competing vendors are upgrading their products. For example, Dell added faster PowerProtect appliances, enabled PowerProtect to back up all-flash PowerMax arrays, and introduced an AI copilot to help customers use its APEX Backup Services, all in April.

In the same month Quantum added two all-flash appliances to its DXi deduping backup target product set.

Despite this, Andrews claimed: “None of the big guys are doing any special development these days to improve backup storage:

Ingest performance

Restore performance

Scalability

Integrations with backup apps

Comprehensive security

Tiered air gap, etc. for Ransomware recovery – our retention time-lock story

Strong disaster recovery store

“Etc. etc. We have a very exciting road map for the next six quarters as we are focused only on Backup Storage.”