Storage news roundup – 3 August

Zivan Ori.

Zivan Ori, founder of NVMe flash array company E8, is leaving AWS for a to-be-revealed destination. AWS bought E8 in 2019. Ori said in a LinkedIn post: “The last time I took such a decision was 9 years ago when I founded E8 Storage. Exactly 4 years ago, AWS acquired E8, where we became part of EBS. Now with the public launch of EBS io2 Block Express, AWS is offering the fastest block storage in the public cloud – our vision is complete! It is time for me now to embark on a new and equally exciting adventure. Not much I can share publicly now, but stay tuned…”

…

Cohesity is making layoffs. A company spokesperson said this is a continuation of the plans announced in June: “Cohesity is currently executing on its plan to optimize our workforce, with a twofold goal of having more flexibility to increase our investments in strategic areas of critical importance to our customers, and becoming cash flow positive in FY24. We will ensure that impacted employees receive resources and support from Cohesity, and where possible can be redeployed to open roles within the company. We will also continue to recruit globally in areas of strategic importance to Cohesity.” No specific numbers of terms of departures was mentioned.

…

Nick Pearce, co-founder and director of Object Matrix, which provides object storage for the media and entertainment market, is leaving the DataCore-acquired company. DataCore bought Object Matrix in January. His destination is as-yet unknown.

…

Singapore-based DapuStor has announced mass production of its PCIe 5.0 SSD Haishen5 product series with a Marvell Bravera SC5 controller. It has sequential read and write speeds reaching up to 14000/8000 MBps, 2.8 million random read IOPS and 600,000 random write IOPS with 55μs random read latency and 7μs random write. It supports SR-IOV and CMB (Controller Memory Buffers) and comes in E1.S, E3.S and U.2 formats.

…

Amy Fowler.

At the Flash Memory Summit today, the Futurum Group announced that the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award for 2023 goes to Amy Fowler, VP and GM, FlashBlade, at Pure Storage. This reflects her key role as part of the team that launched FlashBlade, which became available in 2017, achieved over $1 billion in revenues within four years of launch and is now approaching $2 billion. She has long been involved in Women@Pure, an internal organisation providing an open forum where members collaborate. Fowler also serves as the executive sponsor of Pride at Pure.

…

Lithuania-based Genomika has received over €5 million from the EU’s Pathfinder initiative for research into DNA storage. It has previously worked with Twist BioScience. Genomika says it aims to develop a DNA storage drive in 3 years.

…

Kioxia is delaying the start of 3D NAND production at its No. 2 Factory (K2) Kitakami Plant. The new plant was originally expected to start mass production this year, but due to the reduced global demand for 3D NAND Flash, it will be postponed to an as-yet undefined date.

…

Kioxia America announced the availability of the first hardware samples supporting the Linux Foundation’s vendor-neutral Software-Enabled Flash Community Project, making flash software-defined. It consists of purpose-built, media-centric flash hardware focused on hyperscale requirements with an open source API and libraries. “The Software-Enabled Flash project allows the flash industry to shed the legacy HDD device paradigm,” said Eric Ries, SVP of the Memory and Storage Strategy Division for KIOXIA America. “Flash can be customized for different storage requirements, and protocols can be changed with a simple driver change while keeping the same hardware in place.” It’s expecting to deliver customer samples this month and will be showing the concept at FMS 2023.

…

NetApp has restructured its unified partner program into PartnerSphere with a single model covering public and hybrid clouds, as well as AI and analytics. The intent is to consolidate multiple programs for different kinds of channel partners, such as Spot partners, into a single entity that includes all partner types, business models and routes to market. PartnerSphere, NetApp says, shifts from solution specializations to identify partner capabilities and competencies aligned to its key focus areas: Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Cloud and AI & Analytics.

…

Observability and security supplier Dynatrace has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli startup Rookout, which supplies dynamic instrumentation for cloud-native apps so developers can find and fix bugs faster. It is used by Backblaze, NetApp and Seagate. Adding Rookout to the Dynatrace platform will provide developers with increased code-level observability into production environments. It’s a cash buy and the amount was not disclosed.

…

Weka has provided some speed numbers for its scale-out parallel filesystem:

It says it delivers exceptional performance on-premises and in the cloud across bandwidth as well as IOPS and latency, which its customers say are all important for GPU workloads.

Dr. Siva Sivaram.

…

Next-gen solid-state lithium-metal battery tech developer QuantumScape has appointed Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Western Digital, and a veteran of the semiconductor and data storage industries, to the newly created role of President. He will oversee QuantumScape’s technology and manufacturing groups as the company ramps up its transition from R&D to production.