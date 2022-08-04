Gartner Backup and Recovery Magic Quadrant says hello to newbie

It’s near quadratic equality with just minor changes in the 2022 Gartner Backup and Recovery Magic Quadrant. The only new entrant is HYCU, hustling in for the first time as a Visionary.

Enterprise backup and recovery software systems are, according to Gartner’s definition, “designed to capture a point-in-time copy (backup) of enterprise workloads in on-premises, hybrid, multicloud and SaaS environments and write the data to a secondary storage target for the purpose of recovering this data in case of loss.”

Commvault leads the rankings, closely followed by Veeam and Rubrik with Veritas in hot pursuit, followed by Cohesity also in close pursuit, and then Dell a little way behind. We note that Rubrik has been ranked as having the most Completeness of Vision and Veeam has the highest Ability to Execute, while Commvault has the strongest balance between these two measures.

This is a remarkably stable MQ in some ways. For example, Veritas says this marks its 17th time being named a Leader and Commvault has been named a Leader for the 11th consecutive year. Veeam has been positioned as a Leader for the 6th consecutive year.

If we compare the latest MQ with the year-ago quadrant we can see that very little has changed – apart from HYCU’s entrance. Oh, and both Challenger IBM and Visionary Druva have moved some way closer to the Leaders’ quadrant.

The main event is HYCU’s arrival on the MQ scene. A HYCU spokesperson told us: “Everyone here is pretty excited. As a first-time entrant we are a Visionary. … And, as Gartner noted in our strengths, it’s in large part due to our ease of use, multicloud and hybrid cloud support and deep Nutanix integration.”

Scanning through the MQ authors’ comments about the vendors we found interesting snippets.

Acronis – “During the evaluation period … opened 12 new datacenter locations. … Acronis offers a strong and differentiated data protection solution for remote sites/edge locations and endpoints localized in more than 25 languages.”

Arcserve – “During the evaluation period, Arcserve merged with StorageCraft, launched new N Series Appliances based on Nutanix, expanded UDP appliance capacity to 1PB, released new Arcserve SaaS Backup via OEM agreement with Keepit, and released UDP 8.1, which includes support for Oracle Standard Edition and multifactor authentication.”

Unitrends – “In the last 12 months, Unitrends released ten software updates from version 10.5.3 through 10.6.2.”

Veeam – “In the last 12 months, it released 30 product updates as well as plug-ins for eight OEM partners.”

Vendors updated and extended their products at vigorous rates and still their MQ position didn’t change. The general rate of development is so high that it didn’t count much at all. What do you have to do to improve your position in this MQ – to really move the needle around the dial?

Download the full report here. This provides Gartner’s comments on the strengths of, and challenges faced by, each supplier in the MQ.

Bootnote

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is a 2-axis chart with Ability to Execute being the vertical axis and Completeness of Vision the horizontal one. There are four subsidiary quadrants or squares: Challengers and Leaders in the top half of the chart and Niche Players and Visionaries in the bottom. The balance between execution and vision is provided by closeness to a non-shown bottom left to top right diagonal line.