Storage news ticker – February 10

…

Alluxio, developer of an open source data orchestration platform for data driven workloads, achieved 3x year-on-year revenue growth in its FY2022. It said seven out of the ten largest companies by market cap run Alluxio.

…

In-cloud data protector Clumio has announced strong growth metrics for 2021 due to increased demand for cloud-native apps and ransomware protection. It grew its AWS customer base by over 400 per cent and cloud ARR by more than 450 per cent. AWS accounts protected by Clumio grew by over 700 per cent year-over-year.

…

FalconStor Software announced the expansion of its go-to-market relationship with Hitachi Vantara, combining Hitachi’s flash storage arrays with FalconStor‘s continuous data protection, synchronous metro-area replication, data migration, snapshot, and disaster recovery software. Under the terms of the agreement, Hitachi Vantara will resell FalconStor StorGuard, running in x86 servers, with its VSP flash arrays to provide flash performance and protection for applications and data. The combined system is available through Hitachi Vantara to end users and approved channel partners and is supported by Hitachi and FalconStor worldwide.

…

Data protector NAKIVO announced year-on-year revenue growth of 30 per cent worldwide in its fourth 2021 quarter. NAKIVO has over 20,000 paid customers in 166 countries. The customer base grew by 21 per cent in Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020. The number of new customers grew by 23 per cent in the EMEA region, 21 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, and 18 per cent in the Americas.

…

An IDC paper explores the business value of Scality RING object storage. Its interviews with Scality customers revealed that 68 per cent of their capacity on Scality’s RING directly supports revenue-generating business operations. Customers reported:

The total cost of their operations is 59 per cent lower with Scality;

They see payback on their Scality investment within eight months;

Their data analytics teams are 19 per cent more productive with Scality RING;

They see 366 per cent ROI over five years with Scality RING;

They are 53 per cent faster deploying new storage.

…

Vultr, an independent provider of cloud infrastructure, announced general availability of its partner program. Partners can earn industry-best margins on cloud compute and cloud storage, while building profitable value-added services and managed services on top of Vultr’s platform. Vultr offers cloud compute, cloud storage, and bare metal, through a web-based control panel or API. Launched in 2014, Vultr has served more than 1.3 million global customers, 22 cloud datacentres around the world – more than any other independent cloud provider – and has surpassed $125 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

…

Replicator WANdisco has completed a significant data migration for a major client, thought to be CN, the Canadian National Railway, to Microsoft’s Azure cloud. This client, using WANdisco’s LiveData Migrator, successfully migrated data off its operational Hadoop cluster, to the Azure cloud. There is 70TB of such data with an extension possible to move another 30TB/year to Azure and a possible future IoT use case.

…

HPE’s Zerto business unit is offering a free edition with the ability to protect ten VMs with Zerto for one year. Once you fill out the form to request the Zerto Free Edition, you’ll receive an email with your unique key and download instructions. The background is set out in a Zerto blog about fighting ransomware.

…