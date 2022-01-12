Storage news ticker – January 12

…

IBM Cloud Pak for Data is a unified data and AI platform that runs on any cloud. It’s now available on the Azure Marketplace along with the IBM Cloud Pak for Data BYOL variant.

Nvidia has bought Bright Computing, which makes HPC management software, for an undisclosed sum. Bright Computing’s customer list includes Boeing, NASA, Tesla, Johns Hopkins University and Siemens. Companies in health care, financial services, manufacturing and other markets use Bright Cluster Management software to set up and run clusters of servers linked by high-speed networks into a single unit. The company’s employees will join Nvidia, and transaction details are not being disclosed.

DataCentre Dynamics reports “51 international companies who lost data when OVHcloud’s SBG2 datacenter in Strasbourg burnt down in March 2021 have joined a class action claiming up to €1.9 million in damages.” Read the story here.

MultiPay Group, a global payments technology company, has signed with Percona, which provides open source database software and services, to provide Managed Services for its MySQL open source database deployments. MultiPay provides an API that acts as a single point of integration between any payment method and any acquirer. It relies on Percona XtraDB Cluster and Percona Monitoring and Management for its operational database and management.

Kubernetes data management and operator 5G systems supplier Robin.io announced a strategic collaboration with STL, an integrator of digital networks, to offer XaaS (anything as-a-service). The XaaS offering will leverage the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP) to deliver enterprise applications and 5G services. Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io, said: “Built on the foundation of cloud-native, zero-touch automation and open architectures, the integrated marketplace solution will enable CSPs to deliver new revenue models and accelerate customer onboarding while keeping service delivery costs in check. The marketplace solution built jointly by STL and Robin.io for service providers and enterprises will disrupt the way XaaS frameworks are built and delivered.”

ThreeFold says its new highly energy-efficient internet infrastructure offers cloud storage that consumes 90 per cent less energy than other storage systems, thanks to its lightweight operating system and peer-to-peer design. It is the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer Carbon Negative Internet Grid in the world. Its grid, in contrast to the current centralized model of hyper-scale and power-hungry datacentres, uses a blockchain decentralized model to spread internet access throughout the whole world by enabling anyone to participate in providing internet capacity (Compute, Storage, and Networking).

