Storage news ticker – December 7

Data migrator moving into data management Datadobi has released new Starter Packs for DobiMigrate ranging from 1PB up to 7PB. DobiMigrate Starter Packs were originally designed for the lower end of migrations — up to 500TB — to make it easier for customers to get started on their projects. These new Starter Packs will assist customers with larger environments to do the same.

Delphix and Unisys are supplying California State University and its 23 campuses with quick and secure access to data to support student application development. Unisys says it enables CSU to leverage the Delphix DevOps Data Platform to accelerate and simplify its Hybrid-Architecture enablement. The Delphix software provides the ability to spin up, refresh, and tear down private and public cloud-based data environments easily. The CSU can create a unified and secure data lake, populated daily with data from all 23 campuses, for data analysts, data scientists, and developers. Using Delphix and Unisys, CSU has saved over $4.5 million per year and avoided future costs of over $7 million per year in data storage expenditures.

Komprise announced expanded support for new Amazon Web Services (AWS) file services to accelerate petabyte-scale file data migrations to the cloud, while enabling the use of native AWS data analytics and machine learning (ML) services. Komprise supports Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, enabling cloud replication and cloud data migration from any network-attached storage (NAS) to Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. It supports AWS Snowball for data migraion to AWS. It will support the new Amazon S3 tier and class — Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval — early next year.

Komprise enables ingestion of files and object data into AWS AI/ML and data lake services by providing a Global File Index so you can search across all your Amazon S3 buckets and file storage. Komprise Deep Analytics Actions policies then systematically ingest just the right data into native AWS AI, ML, and data lake services.

Micron is setting up a new memory (DRAM and NAND) design centre in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia. It’s scheduled to open in January 2022. The centre will create up to 500 jobs across various STEM disciplines including computer hardware and electrical and electronic engineering.

Email storage and security supplier Mimecast is being taken private by Permira in an all-cash deal at an equity value of $5.8 billion. Peter Bauer, Mimecast chairman and CEO, said: “Permira has a strong track record of collaboratively supporting companies’ growth ambitions and strategic goals, and we look forward to working together to further strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of organisations around the world. This is a great outcome for our company and our shareholders.” Mimecast shareholders will receive $80 in cash for each ordinary share they own. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

SS8 Networks, which supplies Lawful Intercept, Lawful Intelligence and Monitoring Center platforms today has collaborated with data analytics supplier Ocient whose massively parallel software enables customers to harness petabytes of data in interactive time. Ocient is focussed on ingressing billions of rows per second, and filtering and computing aggregate results at rates up to trillions of rows per second. Its co-founders are CEO Chris Gladwin (Cleversafe founder), chief product officer Joe Jablonski, and chief architect George Kondiles.

Rewind has launched Backups for Microsoft 365 — an automated backup and data recovery tool which backs up Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, and Groups & Teams. Rewind says this is is another step forward in its journey to backing up the entire cloud and becoming the leading data recovery provider for SaaS solutions. This announcement comes after Rewind raised a $65 million Series B round of financing in September. Rewind currently provides backup and restoration software for BigCommerce, GitHub, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Shopify Plus, and Trello, and plans to launch Backups for Jira in 2022.

Storage Made Easy (SME) is partnering PoINT Software & Systems to integrate SME’s Enterprise File Fabric software with PoINT’s Storage Manager tiering and archive software. Files and objects in the SME Enterprise File Fabric can be moved to a PoINT archive according to set policies. Users also access the archived data transparently via the Enterprise File Fabric, regardless of whether the data is stored on a local file server or in the cloud.

SME and PoINT Software & Systems diagram.

StorMagic announced today that its SvSAN hyperconverged vSAN software and Commvault Backup & Recovery software have been validated with HPE’s server portfolio, ranging from Edgeline to ProLiant. HPE servers running SvSAN protected by Commvault software can replicate workloads on the edge, back to core, or to the cloud, while restoring to any infrastructure. The combo system, which includes two HPE servers, Commvault Backup & Recovery and StorMagic SvSAN, is available from HPE channel partners.

WekaIO has developed a scalable, parallel, high-performance file system offering with HPE for AI and ML workloads. The validated system is available in HPE’s Ezmeral marketplace. This is in addition to the existing HPE ProLiant validated Weka software systems available from HPE. Ezmeral Runtime Enterprise is a Kubernetes platform supporting cloud-native and non-cloud-native apps in on-premises, public cloud and hybrid environments. Weka+Ezmeral provides software for shipping data fast to AI and ML apps in the Ezmeral environment. Weka can be found in the HPE Ezmeral Marketplace here.

