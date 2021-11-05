Storage news ticker – November 5

…

Dropbox announced Q3 2021 results for its quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenue was $550.2 million — an increase of 12.9 per cent year on year. Total ARR ended at $2.218 billion, an increase of 12.0 per cent year-over-year. Profit was $75.6 million, compared to $32.7 million a year ago. Dropbox co-founder and CEO Drew Houston said: “Q3 was another solid quarter with record free cash flow, strong revenue growth, and great progress against our strategic objectives. … I’m confident in our future as we work toward our vision of building one organized place for content and all the workflows around it.”

William Blair analyst Jason Ader wrote: “Management attributed strength to better retention and better Teams performance. The firm’s dual-pronged focus remains 1) improving the mobile experience (50 per cent of new users now sign up through mobile channels) and 2) focusing on customers that use Dropbox for work (e.g., freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, and small business teams), which is benefiting the Professional SKU (up 30 per cent year-over-year).”

Linode offers public cloud block storage and tested its offering against AWS, Azure (Azure), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Vultr, and DigitalOcean block storage services. It found that, in performance per dollar, Linode outperformed the next closest provider by 30 per cent or more. It offers high performance VM CPUs and storage at a lower cost than most providers in the test. Linode’s small 1-CPU VM offers the best CPU, storage, and database performance in its class. Linode’s 4-CPU dedicated VM and NVMe Block Storage significantly outperforms dedicated or CPU-optimized plans from other providers in database performance tests, as well as being a top performer and leader in price-performance. Download the test and analysis here.

PNY announced specifications and availability for its upcoming Desktop Performance and XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory products. The three models include the over-clocked XLR8 Gaming MAKO and MAKO RGB models, running at 5600MHz and a CAS latency of 36, as well as the PNY Performance model that follows JEDEC standards. The MAKO RBG has integrated RBG illumination. It and the MAKO had an aluminium heat spreader.

Data integrity specialist Talend announced its Fall ’21 release. A Data Quality Service uses Talend’s data quality technology, frameworks, dashboards, and specialists to help companies continuously monitor data quality. A native Trust Score for Snowflake profiles entire datasets inside Snowflake Data Cloud. Self-service Data API sharing in Talend Data Fabric enables data engineers to run processes, applications, and analytics without relying on a developer. Stitch Unlimited non-consumption-based pricing gives analysts predictable data ingestion costs and improved productivity. Additionally, Stitch users can connect to multiple destinations from a single account. There are also write once, use anywhere Data Quality rules, tailored business modelling in Data Catalog to meet governance requirements, and scalable Trust Score analysis of data automatically crawled from multiple cloud data warehouses.

Data warehouser Teradata announced a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services to increase both product integrations and development with AWS, and launch a joint go-to-market program. Teradata Vantage is available in the AWS Marketplace. Through tight integration with Teradata Vantage, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Data Exchange and AWS Service Catalog, users will be offered an open approach to data sharing with open file formats and the ability to leverage multiple tools, technologies, models, and industry data to access and process that data within Teradata Vantage at scale.

