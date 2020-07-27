Your occasional storage digest with ProphetStore, KAIST and more

How much life there is left in your storage? ProphetStor can tell you that. Also, academic researchers working on AI can avoid costly hardware purchases by using OpenExpress from a Korean university.

OpenExpress for NVMe

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has developed Open Express, an easy-to-access open NVMe controller hardware IP modules and firmware for future fast storage class memory research. Associate Professor Dr. Myoungsoo Jung from the Computer Architecture and Memory systems Laboratory (CAMELab), tells us: “OpenExpress fully automates NVMe data processing as hardware, which is a word-first open hardware NVMe controller to the best of my knowledge.”

Jung said: “The cost of third party’s IP cores (maybe similar to OpenExpress) is around $100K (USD) per single-use source code, but OpenExpress is free to download for academic research purposes. Our real storage card prototype using OpenExpress exhibits the world’s fastest performance without a silicon fabrication (better than an Intel Optane SSD).”

All the OpenExpress sources are ready to share online.

Artificially intelligent ProphetStor

ProphetStor’s Federator.ai 4.2 predicts how long a storage system will last before it fails and the software can help schedule workloads away from storage nodes that are predicted to fail. Federator.ai works continuously on collected operation data, including the health of the disks and storage systems and application workloads. Data collected includes metrics from application logs, virtualization platforms, cloud service providers, and infrastructure.

Acronis has added Sale Sharks, the English Premiership Rugby team, to its roster of sports sponsorships. Acronis will provides Sale Sharks with backup and security software and will help the team to analyse on-pitch performance data.

Caringo has announced Swarm Cloud, a disaster recovery managed service powered by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage. Users can instantly add a remote DR site at a Wasabi facility.

The DDR5 memory spec supports memory DIMMs of up to 2TB capacity through the maximum die capacity rising to 64Gbits, 4x higher than DDR4’s 16Gbits, and stacking of 8 dies on a memory chip. The standard DDR5 data rate is 6.4Gbit/sec, which is double DDR4’s 3.2Gbit/sec maximum speed. DDR5 will offer 2 x 32-bit data channels per DIMM with pairs of DIMMs mandatory.

FileCloud’s latest version of its enterprise file sharing and sync platform has an improved notification system with more granular controls. The release adds Automatic Team Folder Permission Updates, ServerLink Enhancements, SMS Integration & Gateways and integration with Multiple Identity Providers (IdP) plus more than 500 minor product improvement fixes.

Fujitsu is the the first vendor to offer Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure software with certified application performance for analytics and general purpose workloads on Intel-based servers. The Intel certification applies to Fujitsu’s PRIMEFLEX for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud.

NAND bit-growth and higher average selling prices helped Intel Non-Volatile Solutions Group (NAND Flash and Optane) boost revenue 76 per cent higher year over year to $1.66bn in Q2 2020 .

Kingston Digital Europe has added 128GB capacity options to three encrypted USB flash drives: DataTraveler Locker+ G3,, DataTraveler Vault Privacy 3.0 and DataTraveler 4000G2.

Kioxia said its lineup of NVMe, SAS and SATA SSDs have successfully tested for compatibility and interoperability with Broadcom’s 9400 series of host bus adapters (HBAs) and MegaRAID adapters.

Fast object storage software supplier MinIO has gained Veeam Ready qualification for Object and Object with Immutability. This provides customers with an end-to-end, software-defined, solution for deploying MinIO as a backup, archive, and disaster recovery storage target for Veeam.

Nakivo v10 is out. Updates include backup and replication to Wasabi, vSphere 7 Support, full physical to virtual recovery and Linux Workstation backup.

Quantum has added multi-factor authentication software to the Scalar i3 and i6 tape libraries, in order to help secure off-line data against ransomware attacks.

Sixty-eight per cent of available enterprise data is unused, according to an IDC survey of 1500 execs, commissioned by Seagate The disk drive vendor has published the findings in a report: Rethink Data: Put More of Your Data to Work—From Edge to Cloud.

StorMagic has announced encryption Key Management as a Service (KMaaS), its first cloud service.

Yellowbrick Data has teamed up with Nexia, a SaaS data operations platform that helps teams collaborate by creating scalable, repeatable, and predictable data flows for any data use case. Nexia SaaS can deliver data from internal systems, ecosystem partners, and SaaS services into the Yellowbrick data warehouse.