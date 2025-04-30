WEKA CFO exits four months into role

Just four months after being hired to replace departing CFO Intekhab Nazeer, Hoang Vuong has resigned from the role at WEKA.

A company statement said: “We can confirm that as of May 10, Hoang Vuong will no longer be WEKA’s CFO but will continue serving in an advisory role. We have a very strong financial leadership bench in place that will serve us well as we continue our search for a new CFO.”

Vuong’s departure is the latest of several recent senior exec and other changes at WEKA.

December 2024: President Jonathan Martin, CFO Intekhab Nazeer, and CRO Jeffrey Gianetti leave. Hoang Vuong is appointed as the new CFO.

February 2025: Approximately 50 staff laid off as WEKA restructured its go-to-market functions for the GenAI era, saying it had 75 open slots and expected to grow its headcount by 120 in 2025.

April 2025: WEKA hires CRO Brian Froehling and chief product officer Ajay Singh, reassigning prior CPO Nilesh Patel to be chief strategy officer and GM for Alliances and Corporate Development.

When Vuong was appointed in December last year, CEO and co-founder Liran Zvibel said: “We are ecstatic to welcome Hoang Vuong as WEKA’s new chief financial officer. 2024 was a banner year for WEKA, as we achieved several major financial milestones and added many of the world’s leading AI and HPC innovators to our customer base. Hoang’s track record of driving growth and public company experience will help accelerate our momentum.”

Vuong’s LinkedIn CV shows he was CFO at B2B analytics SaaS supplier Amplitude from May 2019 to May 2023, an advisor at HackerOne from February 2015 to July 2022, and COO and CFO at GoFundMe from June 2015 to May 2019. He’s also a board member at software company Revinate as of 2013. He was with Amplitude when it went public via a direct listing on Nasdaq, not an IPO, in September 2021.

WEKA, with its fast parallel access file system software, is one of the most prominent storage suppliers in the GenAI market, alongside DDN, Hammerspace, Pure Storage, and VAST Data. Competition is intense and WEKA is a high-growth company with an IPO in its sights. Having to hire a new CFO, for the second time in five months, could be an unwelcome distraction.