Veeam co-founder invests in agentic AI start-up Integrail

Integrail – an agentic AI company – today confirmed Ratmir Timashev, Veeam and Object First co-founder, as its Executive Chairman and the primary investor behind a $10 million injection of seed funding.

The business was created in September by Anton Antich, who has now exited the CEO post to become Chief Product Officer. Entering the CEO’s office is Peter Guagenti, the former President and CMO at Tabnine, an AI -powered code completion tool developer.

Guagenti will oversee the rollout of Integrail’s no-code, AI Studio platform used to build AI agents. “The term Agentic AI is on everyone’s lips for an important reason; this capability will fundamentally change work by autonomously executing complex tasks across every line of business,” he said in a canned statement.

From left; Peter Guagenti, Ratmir Timashev and Anton Antich.

“It is hard to overstate how big this transformation will be. There are low-value tasks being done in enterprises by contractors or employees today that will soon be delegated to armies of AI agents, allowing humans to focus on new and higher value work. More interestingly, there are tasks that could make a business more competitive that simply don’t get addressed due to a lack of resources, but assigning these efforts to AI agents will finally make them not only possible but extremely cost-effective.”

We understand that Tabnine was originally developed by Israeli company Codota, which built AI-assisted software development tools. Codota rebranded as Tabnine in 2022.

Integrail AI Studio diagram.

AI Studio has pre-built agents that are the starting point for the development of custom agents. It can automatically connect AI applications with existing apps and tools like CRM, Marketing Automation, Customer Support, and ERPs for workflow automation. Users describe a work process and its requirements and AI Studio will then create the agent. Examples, we’re told, “include finance use cases like analyzing and acting on contracts and terms, operational uses like review and altering on dashboards, and HR tasks like candidate screening and prioritization or automatically executing employee onboarding and offboarding across a variety of systems.”

Integrail claimed that: “With agents armed with rich contextual awareness of how a business works, they perform like trained employees.” The Integrail platform has already been employed by ”tens of thousands of users to deploy hundreds of thousands of AI agents,” it claimed.

AI Studio supports all major LLMs and can be deployed as SaaS or on-premises. Integrail provides training, advice, and professional services to its customers.