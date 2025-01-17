Cirrus Data extends block data moves with Red Hat integration

Block data mobility specialist Cirrus Data Solutions has forged a Red Hat integration that should help users improve the migration of workloads. Its Cirrus Migrate Cloud is now working with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, enabling organizations to automate the migration of workloads from “any” hypervisor.

Cirrus said the integration enabled more flexible hybrid workloads, accelerated modernization efforts, and improved resource utilization.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud is said to be now integrated with virtualization technologies that account for “over 90 percent” of the hypervisor market, including VMware vSphere/ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, and now Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Cirrus Data also enables automated migration to Azure VMware Solution (AVS), VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts, and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager (OLVM), which is based on oVirt.

Cirrus Migrate Clouds’ intelligent quality-of-service technology ensures application workloads remain fully operational with no performance impact throughout the migration, we are told. And the platform automatically handles all required remediations, including configuration changes, driver updates, and agent deployments. Cirrus Migrate Cloud supports migrating any block storage device, including Physical RDMs, directly mapped iSCSI disks, or any other disks. There is no need to take added steps to convert RDMs during migration.

Wayne Lam

Cirrus Migrate Cloud, together with MigrateOps, make it possible for organizations to automate the change from one hypervisor to another with a “secure, easy-to-use, and reliable solution”, said the provider.

“Our mission is to eliminate barriers to innovation by providing our customers with frictionless data mobility,” said Wayne Lam, CEO of Cirrus Data Solutions. “By integrating support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, we empower organizations to modernize their computing environments without the risks or complexity traditionally associated with hypervisor migrations.”

The Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization integration is available immediately. Cirrus Migrate Cloud is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, and the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.