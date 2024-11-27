Commvault tops Forrester data resilience report again

Analyst house Forrester has issued a data resilience Wave report looking at nine suppliers, and Commvault pips Veritas to the lead position.

Forrester’s Wave diagram shows a set of two concentric quarter circles placed in a square space defined by a vertical current offering axis and a strategy area space outside them to the left. These areas are named Contenders, Strong Performers, and Leaders from left to right with suppliers ranked and placed in each category area:

The study explains: “Data resilience solutions encompass backup and recovery functionality as well as data security and governance needs.” These needs have evolved substantially in the past couple of years due to cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), Kubernetes and new virtualization platform adoption.

There are just three leaders. It’s noticeable that Veritas is quite close to Commvault with Veeam some distance away due to its lower offering strength, despite the highest strategy rating of all the suppliers. Veeam was not a leader in the 2022 issue of this report, nor was Veritas, whereas Rubrik and Cohesity were both ranked as leaders. Now they are categorized as strong performers along with Druva and Dell. Like Veeam, Veritas has improved its ranking, as a look at the 2022 Data Resiliency Wave diagram illustrates:

This older Wave diagram has three concentric circles for Contenders, Strong Performers, and Leaders, with the area to the left set aside for Challengers – a weaker category of supplier absent from the 2024 study.

This 2022 Forrester Data Resilience study looked at virtually the same nine suppliers but ranked them quite differently, apart from Commvault being the leader. Zerto has now been eliminated and OpenText just scrapes in.

In the latest Data Resilience Wave report, Commvault received the highest possible scores in 13 criteria within the current offering category – including hyperscale cloud/IaaS, regulatory and compliance features, directly supported SaaS platforms, protection for generative AI models/data, and recovery to alternate infrastructure. Forrester also cited its revamped core platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, and added capabilities from acquisitions like TrapX and Appranix, forming Threatwise and Cloud Rewind features respectively.

Commvault’s chief product officer, Rajiv Kottomtharayil, stated: “Commvault is committed to delivering industry-leading cloud-first cyber resilience solutions that help our customers anticipate, mitigate, and recover from cyber attacks. This is where our strength lies, and we believe the industry agrees. We have been recognized as a leader in this Forrester Wave, as well as the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the GigaOm Sonar Report for Cloud-Native Data Protection.”

With Cohesity buying Veritas, it will likely leap up the rankings.

Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran commented: “In a digital world, Data Resilience – ensuring data is always available no matter what happens – is critical to keeping your business running. More than 550,000 customers and 34,000 partners around the world rely on Veeam as the number one global leader to deliver the industry’s most innovative and trusted Data Resilience solutions. With close to 15 significant product releases in the past 12 months, including the launch of Veeam Data Cloud, and Veeam Data Cloud Vault, Veeam is pioneering the next wave of innovation to ensure data is protected and available.”

Commvault has just announced Clumio Backtrack – a capability that will enable enterprises to use automation to rapidly revert billions of objects stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to a specific version at a specific point in time. This follows on from its Clumio acquisition.

