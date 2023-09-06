Nasuni working with Presidio to manage AWS costs

Cloud file data services supplier Nasuni is extending its Presidio partnership to include AWS public cloud control through a managed service offering.

Nasuni says it’s optimizing AWS cloud use and reducing opex with Presidio’s Proactive Recapture into Savings Management (PRISM) program. It’s said to use an AI/ML engine to save customers from overpaying for cloud instances. Presidio – a US-based consulting, service, and IT systems supplier – says it will “assume all of the overpayment risk of buying, selling, operationalizing and day-to-day managing of RIs (Reserved Instances).”

David Grant, Nasuni President, said: “Combining Presidio’s global reach, comprehensive technology portfolio, and digital transformation expertise with the Nasuni File Data Platform in AWS enables customers to accelerate their cloud journey at any stage.” The journey is away from legacy file infrastructures, meaning on-premises filers.

Presidio’s PRISM surveys a customer’s AWS RI usage and presents a savings model based on its data. If the customer then signs a PRISM deal, Presidio buys AWS services upfront on the customer’s behalf, freeing up cash and capital costs. Presidio is a premier consulting partner within the Amazon Partner Network, which allows customers to make purchases through the AWS Marketplace and benefit from the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP)

This is similar in one way to NetApp’s Blue XP CloudOps service, which, with its Spot-based service, dynamically scales cloud instances up or down as applications require to avoid customers paying for unneeded instance resources. By enlarging the scope of its Presidio partnership, Nasuni has a competitive answer to part of NetApp’s Blue XP offering.

Nasuni has signed a multi-year business agreement with Presidio to simplify how companies store, protect, and manage file data in hybrid cloud environments. It says that with Presidio’s managed services taking care of operational management of Nasuni’s file data cloud environment, the Nasuni team is saving time and able to focus on enhancing its product and developing new features.

Raphael Meyerowitz, Engineering VP, Technology Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at Presidio, said: “Through our partnership, our customers can significantly improve file management and access while reducing infrastructure and gaining an important strategic advantage by being able to better tap into data.”

Presidio will be speaking at Nasuni’s virtual annual conference, Nasuni CloudBound23, on November 1-2, 2023.