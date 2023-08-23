Unlocking the potential of multicloud

SPONSORED POST: Imagine a stable, unified infrastructure platform and future proofed storage capacity that shrinks the configuration overhead, minimizes downtime and allows the IT team more time to anticipate and proactively address potential problems before they occur without being inconvenienced by having to address out of hours support issues?

Sound too good to be true? Well it’s not, according to this Modern Multicloud webinar from Dell – Achieve Greater Cost Control and IT Agility by Leveraging Dell APEX. In it you’ll hear Chris Wenzel, senior Presales manager at Dell Technologies, talk about how organizations across the world are finding ways to address their rising IT costs using unified infrastructure solutions.

Proving that point are Neil Florence, Head of Systems and Infrastructure for UK construction and engineering company NG Bailey and Neil’s colleague Stephen Firth, NG Bailey’s Infrastructure Manager. They outline how the company has worked hard to transform its own infrastructure and get its business onto a really stable platform over the last few years, having updated all of its core processes to help simplify its operations.

NG Bailey was accelerating the rate of SaaS adoption but worried that its traditional three tier approach to datacenter infrastructure wouldn’t fit the new model or help the business grow. To that end, and having taken the decision not to move everything into the public cloud due to associated cost risks, a natural evolution towards a multicloud environment was already underway.

At that point NG Bailey sought help and advice from Dell Technologies and Constor Solutions, a Dell Technologies IT solutions provider, including a strategic session at its Innovation Centre in Limerick which helped it understand how different Dell solutions could help the organization.

You can hear Neil and Stephen explain where Dell APEX Flex on Demand fits in helping to bring cost effective unified storage and data protection controls across multiple clouds, whether Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others – and whatever the applications and data they happen to host.

