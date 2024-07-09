Commvault hires first CCO to help fuel dash to $1B in ARR

Commvault has appointed its first ever chief commercial officer (CCO), who will be in charge of global sales and partners.

Current chief financial officer Gary Merrill will take the new reins at the cloud data management and protection vendor. His CFO position will be filled by Jennifer DiRico, who is scheduled to start the job on August 12.

Merrill, an 18-year Commvault veteran, will use his operations, finance, customer, and partner expertise to help accelerate adoption of the Commvault Cloud platform, expand the company’s routes to market, and scale its “high-growth” SaaS engine, said the firm.

“When Gary threw his hat in the ring for the CCO role, we immediately knew this was the right move at the right time. Gary is relentlessly focused on customers, partners, and operational excellence,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO at Commvault.

“We’re also pleased to have Jen joining our leadership team. She has a proven track record of scaling and leading finance and operations teams at high growth companies, and is a perfect fit.”

CCO Merrill said: “The growth that Commvault has seen over the last two years is impressive. During that time, I’ve worked closely with our sales and partner leadership globally to instil close strategic alignment. I’m taking those relationships to the next level as CCO, as we focus on reaching $1 billion in ARR by FY ‘26.”

DiRico brings over eight years of experience from US restaurant software firm Toast, where she held various senior positions, including head of finance. She was instrumental in its successful IPO and in supercharging company growth. During her tenure there, Toast expanded its customer base to over 100,000 customers and grew annual recurring revenue to over $1 billion.

“I’m joining Commvault at a pivotal time,” said DiRico. “Commvault’s highly successful transition to a subscription and SaaS model is world-class. I look forward to expediting Commvault’s profitable growth.”

Commvault revenues in the last quarter, ended March 31, 2024, were $232.3 million – 9.7 percent higher than a year ago. In the quarter just ended, Commvault increased its cloud resiliency credentials by buying Appranix, a cloud app resiliency startup.