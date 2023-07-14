Storage news ticker – July 24

Data protector Arcserve notified its users of a critical security vulnerability in its UDP software tracked as CVE-2023-26258. It is present in versions 7.0 to 9.0. Arcserve strongly recommends all users upgrade to UDP 9.1 (Windows), which can be done via built-in auto-update in UDP version 9 or using the 9.1 RTM build for fresh deployments and old versions.

Data security supplier Comforte is collaborating with Google Cloud so BigQuery’s remote functions are integrated with Comforte’s security stuff to protect personally identifiable information and payment data in remote datasets. Comforte uses de-identification techniques including masking, hashing, encryption, and tokenization to protect such data.

Commvault has launched Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage on Salesforce AppExchange to provide customers with dedicated protection for their Salesforce cloud data. It offers extended retention, data isolation, sandbox masking and seeding, rapid recovery tools and more with a single-pane-of-glass approach. Get a free 30-day trial here.

Struggling archive software company FalconStor has filed a Form 15 with the SEC to voluntarily deregister under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Upon the filing the company’s obligation to file periodic and current reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, was suspended. It expects deregistration will become effective 90 days after the filing. Following deregistration, it is expected that the company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the OTC Pink Current trading market. Pink is an open market without requirements for financial standards or reporting. FalconStor’s quarterly revenue and profit/loss numbers will likely stop being published.

Data orchestrator Hammerspace has hired ex-SpectraLogic VP corporate marketing Betsy Doughty to be its senior director of worldwide partner marketing. She will be responsible for leading the partner marketing strategies to drive accelerated pipeline growth and continue to accelerate the deployment of data orchestration systems and expand the global footprint of Hammerspace’s Data Orchestration System.

Molly Presley, SVP of Marketing at Hammerspace, said: “We believe that her strategic vision and proven success will be instrumental as we expand our partner ecosystem and drive customer success as we enter a new data cycle powered by data orchestration to artificial intelligence tools and a collaborative remote workforce.”

IBM has started rolling out its watsonx enterprise-ready AI and data platform, beginning with watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, and watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store. A third element, watsonx.governance toolkit for responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows, is coming soon. watsonx allows clients to specialize and deploy models for various enterprise use cases or build their own. To date, the platform has been shaped by more than 150 users across industries – from telco to banking – participating in the beta and tech preview programs.

Time and space database supplier Kinetica has announced a free version of Kinetica Cloud where anyone can sign up instantly to experience Kinetica’s generative AI capabilities to analyze real-time data. It claims no other analytic database offers this pricing model with free storage and compute, and no expiration date. Kinetica Cloud is billed as being totally free forever for up to 10GB of data with full Kinetica database functionality, including Kinetica’s SQL-GPT, using generative AI to turn language into SQL that, we’re told, executes quickly. Developers will be able to upgrade to Kinetica Cloud for Dedicated Workloads with support for production deployments, including dedicated compute resources and Kinetica Standard Support

Vector database startup Pinecone will be available on Microsoft Azure. Pinecone claims its database is a key component of the AI tech stack. It lets companies solve one of the biggest challenges in deploying generative AI solutions – hallucinations – by allowing them to store, search, and find the most relevant and up-to-date information from company data and send that context to large language models (LLMs) with every query. This ensures relevant, accurate, and fast responses from search or generative AI applications, we’re told. Pinecone customers can now choose to run the managed service in all three major cloud providers. Azure regions in Pinecone will be available for private preview by July 31. Registrations for early access are open here.

Data protector Rubrik has hired Sean Sullivan as director of alliances (Service Providers) for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will be responsible for developing Rubrik’s partnership capabilities, specifically supporting major telecoms and internet service providers with the security services. This is, Rubrik says, a specially created role. Sullivan comes from Zscaler and has over 25 years of experience within technology and cybersecurity sales, having held senior positions across Microsoft, Netscape, Dell EMC and Good Technology (owned by BlackBerry Ltd).

The SCSI Trade Association is now a community in the SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association) trade group, called the SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum). As a technology community within SNIA, the STA Forum will promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. STA was a standalone marketing organization connected with the T10 (INCITS Technical Committee for SCSI Storage Interfaces) standards organization, which develops SCSI and SAS standards.

Cloud data warehouse supplier Snowflake has appointed James Petter as VP of EMEA sales. He comes from Pure Storage where he spent eight and half years, with more than four of them as VP and GM International (EMEA, APJ, LatAm). He was at EMC and Cisco before that, and Telstra and Coca-Cola Schweppes before that. He spent six years as a British Army infantry officer (2nd Royal Green Jackets) before going to the fizzy drinks industry.

GPU-accelerated data analytics software supplier SQream has appointed Deborah Leff as Chief Revenue Officer. She has been a board member at Recruiter.com for four years and was global leader and industry CTO for DataScience and AI at IBM from 2018 to 2020, and global leader for IBM business analytics for three years before that. SQream says having built and run global sales teams, Leff brings expertise in sales management, sales execution, and sales leadership.

Cybersecurity startup Teleskope has launched a data protection platform that it says automates data security, privacy, and compliance at scale. It uses AI technology for its contextual analysis to discern whether data – such as an address – is actually considered Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Teleskope uses large language models, which are continuously fine-tuned and optimized for speed and cost to identify the data subject associated with the data, such as a customer, employee, or differentiate between customer types, such as doctors and patients. More info here.

Data warehouse supplier Teradata will offer its Teradata VantageCloud Lake on Microsoft Azure. ClearScape Analytics, the analytics framework included with VantageCloud Lake on Azure, is enhanced by integration with Microsoft services such as Azure Machine Learning, we’re told. VantageCloud Lake on Azure is designed to increase the ability of mutual customers to deploy and manage AI/ML, including generative AI, within their businesses.