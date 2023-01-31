Nasuni makes new board hire after bumper 2022

Nasuni cloud file services proved popular in 2022 with a 52 percent rise in customer numbers to almost 750, according to the privately-owned company’s figures.

CEO Paul Flanagan said: “Nasuni has grown by over 70 percent to almost 500 employees since the beginning of the pandemic, and added over 110 employees in the last 12 months alone. We have added significantly to our sales and marketing organization as well as our product and engineering teams.”

While Nasuni’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has passed $100 million, as we were told several days ago, ARR from the Nasuni File Data Services Platform has increased by more than 140 percent. Flanagan added context to the ARR news, saying Nasuni has been “generating over $1.60 of ARR for every $1 of cash used as a company over the past four years.”

Kim Perdikou

Nasuni has appointed Kim Perdikou to its Board of Directors, calling this a strategic appointment. Flanagan said: “Kim had a very successful run at Juniper Networks where she served in a number of senior roles including CIO, general manager of the infrastructure products group, and executive vice president for the office of the CEO… Kim brings a strong operating background, great technology experience, and public company board experience to the Nasuni team.”

Perdikou is an active director on the boards of several enterprise technology companies including Atsign, CyberArk, Trunomi, REBBL, and iPhotonix.

Perdikou said: “Nasuni’s growth has been impressive and given the advanced data management capabilities it enables for customers while simultaneously cutting costs, I believe its growth is really only just getting started.

“Enterprise data infrastructure is rapidly moving to the cloud, and Nasuni provides a simple, cost-effective way to accomplish this. I am very excited to join the board to help Nasuni scale globally to meet the rapidly rising need for their file data services solutions.”

Calling this a “strategic appointment” and mentioning Perdikou’s public company board experience are possible hints that an IPO is being considered.