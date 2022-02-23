Wasabi scores Liverpool Football Club goal

Liverpool Football Club is storing data in Wasabi’s cloud as Wasabi becomes its Chief Storage Partner.

Wasabi sells object-based Hot Cloud Storage, launched in May 2017. Last November it signed up as a sponsor for the Fenway Bowl – an annual college football bowl game at Fenway Park, Boston, with teams from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This Liverpool FC deal is a roughly equivalent sponsorship outside the USA and Wasabi is hoping that a sponsorship deal with such a globally famous club will enhance its competitive branding status against the three public cloud titans.

Drew Crisp, SVP of Digital at Liverpool FC, said as much in his announcement quote: “As Wasabi looks to continue its exponential growth and provide a highly competitive cloud storage alternative in this rapidly expanding market, it wanted to partner with a brand that has huge global reach and could provide the platform to drive brand awareness and engagement. With LFC’s huge global audience and marketing capabilities, we’re delighted to provide the brand platform that Wasabi needs.”

Michael Welts, chief marketing officer, Wasabi Technologies, followed suit: “This is an historic moment in the evolution of the Wasabi brand. Not only does Liverpool Football Club have a fanbase and global reach that is second to none, but the club is also driven to be the technology trailblazer in an increasingly data-driven sports world. Wasabi’s work with LFC will be a game-changer in the trajectory of our company, and we look forward to creating many memorable and exciting opportunities alongside the biggest sports brand in the world.”

Wasabi customers and prospects can look forward to sales pitches taking place at exec suites at the Liverpool FC stadium at football matches.

Wasabi Technologies was founded in 2015 and has taken in around $275 million in funding. Its main product marketing pitch is that its cloud storage is 1/5th the price of AWS with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees.