Storage news ticker tape – January 6

Michael Callahan.

Acronis has appointed Michael Callahan as its Chief Marketing Officer. He comes from being SVP Global Marketing at Cofence and has had exec roles at McAfee, HP, Firemon and Zimperium. Callahan will develop Acronis’ global brand position while increasing awareness of the Cyber Protect Cloud Platform and will help expand Acronis’ dedication to nurturing the next group of tech leaders with outreach programs around the world, especially in disadvantaged areas. Prior Acronis CMO Steve McChesney left in August last year to join ForcePoint as its CMO.

Kubernetes data protector Catalogic Software has announced new pricing and features for its CloudCasa offering. CloudCasa now offers:

A CloudCasa starter plan with 1TB of backup storage is now offered for $199 per month (with a yearly commitment), or $249 per month when paid monthly. Existing CloudCasa pricing plans remain in force, with changed names.

Bring Your Own Storage – CloudCasa now offers an option to support end users’ object storage for a backup repository. With this release, end users can define S3 compliant object storage buckets as a backup destination. Amazon S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, Backblaze B2, Wasabi, and Google Cloud Storage are all supported.

“Bare metal” Recovery for Amazon EKS – CloudCasa automatically backs up your Amazon EKS cluster parameters and on restore, give you the option to automatically create a new EKS cluster using those parameters.

Storage Class Remapping During Restore – CloudCasa now provides the option to remap storage classes at restore time.

Application Hook Templates – CloudCasa now offers system-defined application hook templates for common applications, to be used directly in backup definitions, or copied and modified.

Enhanced Logic for Label Selectors in Backup Definitions – CloudCasa now allows a single key with multiple comma-separated values.

UI Changes – Dark Mode support has been added to the CloudCasa UI.

Kirk Law.

CloudCasa has been named to the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection in its first year of existence, and as as a “Fast Mover” entering the Leaders’ Circle.

SaaSifying data manager/protector Cohesity has appointed Kirk Law as its SVP for Research and Development; its first such R&D head we understand. Law’s CV includes stints at Salesforce’s Tableau (SVP Development) and SVP Engineering at David Flynn and Rick White’s Primary Data, which must have been interesting. Before that he spent time at SanDisk, NetApp, Cacheflow Systems, and SGI. Vineet Abraham, Cohesity’s Chief Product and Development Officer, has resigned and joined Eightfold as its Chief Development Officer.

LucidLink, whose FileSpaces software presents public cloud object storage as a local filer, has hired Umesh Maheshwari as chief scientist, Joel Davis as VP of global sales and Adam Kranitz as VP of marketing. Maheshwari was a co-founder and CTO of Nimble Storage, acquired by HPE. Davis has plentiful exec sales experience, including stints at JustProtect, Virtual Power Systems, Micron, AMD, Atlantis and VMware. Kranitz led brand marketing and corporate comms at CloudCheckr, a Series A funded cloud infrastructure management platform, recently acquired by NetApp. This represents a top-end sales and marketing boost for LucidLink.

SmartX has been included in the latest GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructures: Enterprise Deployments v2.0. It’s named a “Fast Mover” for its focus on innovation and feature play, and is the only China-based company included and evaluated along with other global vendors: Cisco, Dell, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, Microsoft, Nutanix, and VMware.

The report states: “The enterprise HCI market is quite mature with only a single new entrant. SmartX makes an appearance in the left field with a good solution for a specific, non-U.S. market. Adding more application and cloud features will bring it toward the center with more platform capabilities and rapidly growing maturity.”

