Storage news ticker – November 30

AWS has updated its Compute Optimizer tool to better recommend which AWS facilities are matched to a particular workload, using resource efficiency metrics and analysing historical workload patterns. There are now metrics for AWS’s ECS, Lambda, and EBS with dashboard showing estimated monthly savings ($ and %) if its recommendations are followed.

AWS Compute Optimiser dashboard.

AWS started previewing its Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift last month. It helps customers find data from providers to Redshift, subscribe to that data and then query it without having to run extract, transform and load (ETL) procedures or set up data pipelining operations. Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift should become generally available in the next few weeks and months.

AWS announced its IoT FleetWise service which enables automakers to collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near-real time. They can collect and organise data in any format present in their vehicles (regardless of make, model, or options) and standardise the data format for subsequent data analysis in the cloud.

AWS’s Marketplace for Containers is now generally available. Customers can discover containers, subscribe to them, and deploy them into Kubernetes environments such as EKS Anywhere, Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, Rancher or their own self-managed one. Veeam’s Kasten K10 is available inside this marketplace.

Data protector Bacula has announced its eponymous Bacula 14.0 product, with enhanced security, additional functionality and claimed lower costs. It features:

Proxmox module, featuring incremental backup;

Nutanix filer module, with HFC technology;

M365 module updated to encompass Teams;

Better security and ransomware protection.

Data migrator and growing data manager Datadobi has validated Google Cloud Storage as an endpoint for its data replication and data migration offerings. DobiProtect software suite users can now replicate data held on any S3-compatible object storage to Google Cloud Storage or vice versa. DobiProtect already supports Azure Blob storage as a migration and replication endpoint, which provides a multi-cloud strategy. Datadobi envisages customers starting with an initial migration and then setting up a subsequent replication stream to run until formal cutover.

NetApp’s Spot organisation announced that Ocean for Apache Spark is now available in preview for select AWS customers. NetApp bought Data Mechanics in June, gaining its API to run Apache Spark analytics jobs in the three main public clouds. Ocean is NetApp’s Kubernetes-orchestrated container app deployment service supporting AWS ECS and EKS instances, and the Google Kubernetes Engine. Ocean for Apache Spark is a managed cloud-native Spark service, deployed on a Kubernetes cluster inside a customer’s cloud account and giving data teams a serverless experience.

Paolo Juvara.

Pure Storage has appointed Paolo Juvara as its chief digital transformation officer. He comes from. near-three year stint as Google Cloud’s CIO and six years-plus as a Group VP at Oracle Applications Labs. He is responsible for leading Pure’s IT organisation and defining the strategy for the systems, technology and tools running Pure’s business operation.

Telecom services provider Vocus New Zealand is using SoftIron HyperDrive Ceph-based storage systems to build out an Object-based Storage as a Service platform inside its DataHub storage infrastructure. The HyperDrive family of products will serve as the backbone for the DataHub infrastructure, located in the Vocus Albany data centre in Auckland. Vocus has 4,200km-plus fibre in the ground network with wan on-net presence throughout Australia, from where it provides carrier-grade services across Australia, New Zealand, and into Asia Pacific and the Western United States.

Managed storage and compute as a service supplier Zadara is partnering with AbbaDox, a Software-as-a-Service health technology company, to offer PACS-as-a-Service with unlimited scalable platform-edge compute power, low-latency network access, and storage. The aim is to give imaging centres and radiology providers cost-effective PACS services. It should provide rapid deployment of enterprise PACS services for use-cases such as teleradiology, distributed radiology, main PACS, and disaster recovery PACS.

HPE’s Zerto unit announced the availability of Zerto In-Cloud for Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud-native software offering of the Zerto platform that delivers disaster recovery (DR) for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), scaling to protect 1,000+ instances across regions, availability zones, and accounts. It does not require an agent and its API-centric management enables it to be integrated into a user’s automation system to streamline workload protection.

