Cohesity writes two new chapters for its everything DMaaS story

Cohesity this week officially launched DataProtect-as-a-Service. The data management vendor also said it will SaaS-ify SiteContinuity, the new disaster recovery software it announced in September. The moves show the company’s progress in delivering all its data management functions as a service (DMAaS).

Cohesity made the twin announcements at Amazon’s re:Invent 2020 yesterday – an appropriate venue as the services are built atop the AWS public cloud. (Cohesity proclaimed its intention to deliver DataProtect-as-a-Service and partner with Amazon in October – you can read our story here.)

Matt Waxman

Matt Waxman, VP of Product Management at Cohesity, said Cohesity Data Management-as-a-Service “removes the complexities of managing infrastructure”.

Cohesity will continue to offer on-premises software for customers that want to retain their on-premises infrastructure. Management of all versions of Cohesity DataProtect is handled through the company’s Helios cloud admin console.

Cohesity argues that customers prefer a unified DMaaS product set, covering several aspects of data management, such as backup, disaster recovery, file saturate and so forth, with single point management. The alternative is a mix of point products that may not cover the same data management functions.The company said it will make more SaaS announcements in coming quarters.

The data management industry is moving wholesale towards DMaaS, with Commvault announcing a DRaaS yesterday, joining Zerto and Druva, which have operated backup-as-a-service for some time. Rubrik offers the Polaris management facility as a service and we expect it to follow the SaaS course for its data management software.

Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service is available immediately in the US and Canada through resellers and in the AWS Marketplace, and elsewhere in the coming quarters. SiteContinuity delivered as a Service will be available in early access preview in early 2021 and general availability is planned for Spring 2021.