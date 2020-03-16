Qumulo makes cloud filer software free to COVID-19 researchers

Qumulo is making its cloud filesystem software available at no charge to researchers that are working to minimise the spread and impact of the COVID-19 virus.

The scale-out filesystem supplier has made the offer to public and private sector medical and healthcare research organisations, effective immediately until the end of June.

Bill Richter, president and CEO of Qumulo, provided a quote: “This virus requires every organisation that can make a difference to do so right now, and band together to solve this problem with all available technology resources and the smartest minds on the planet collaborating seamlessly.”

COVID-19 virus. CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM – This media comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Image Library (PHIL), with identification number #23312.

Matt McIlwain, chairman of the board of trustees of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and managing partner at Madrona Venture Group, a Qumulo investor, also provided a quote: “Research and healthcare organisations across the world are working tirelessly to find answers and collaborate faster in their COVID-19 vaccine mission. It will be through the work of these professionals globally, sharing and analysing all available data in the cloud, that a cure for COVID-19 will be discovered.”

Visit qumulo.com/cloudfileforcovid to register your organisation for the use of Qumulo’s file software in the cloud, running on AWS and GCP platforms.

