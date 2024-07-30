Hazelcast embraces vector search

Hazelcast is adding vector search capability to its flagship Hazelcast Platform, which combines distributed compute, in-memory data storage, and integration for enterprise AI applications.

GenAI technologies, including large language models (LLMs), are transforming the landscape for data storage suppliers like databases, data lakes, and lakehouses, with virtually all of them scrambling to adopt vector storage and search as these underlie the semantic search used by LLMs. Hazelcast says its vector-enhanced v5.5 product can “generate vector data structures and embeddings from text plot summaries.” It now “enables enterprises to deploy a high-performance end-to-end pipeline to query structured and unstructured data.”

Adrian Soars

Hazelcast CTO Adrian Soars said in a statement: “The integration of vector search in Hazelcast Platform provides the core functionality and foundation upon which developers can modernize business-critical applications and innovate for the AI era.”

The company claims the Hazelcast Platform provides significant performance gains over most competitors, especially when factoring in vector embeddings and retrievals. It outperformed competitors in Hazelcast internal benchmark tests of 1 million OpenAI angular vectors, “consistently delivering single-digit millisecond latency when uploading, indexing, and searching vectors with 98 percent precision.”

In Hazelcast’s view, vector search is “applicable to all industries.” In particular, it can immediately benefit transaction authorization applications. For example, in financial use cases such as know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML), “vector search can augment and expedite the verification process with semantic search across text, imagery, and other sources to improve the accuracy and speed of determining whether a transaction is legitimate or fraudulent.”

The company points out that three-quarters of the world’s payments pass through Hazelcast-powered applications.

The company has added two more updates to its product:

Jet Job Placement Control enables customers to separate the compute functionality of Hazelcast Platform nodes from the data store component to provide further flexibility and resilience for compute-intensive workloads.

Client Multi-Member Routing improves resilience, performance, and control for applications connecting to geographically dispersed clusters.

It’s also introducing a three-year, long-term support (LTS) deal to help customers with simplified upgrades.

Hazelcast Platform 5.5 is generally available today with the vector search integration available as a preview in the Enterprise Edition with projected availability for production use in Q4.