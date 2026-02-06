BDT tape library transparently runs pilot holographic storage drive

HoloMem has successfully trialled its holographic storage drive and ribbon cartridges in a BDT LTO tape library.

UK startup – HoloMem is developing a ribbon-based cartridge and HoloDrive drive that uses multi-layer holographic storage which can store up to 200 TB in a WORM (write-once, read-many) format with low cost and a 50+ year life span. It can be installed as a rack chassis unit in LTO libraries with no change needed to upstream software.

Charlie Gale.

Charlie Gale, founder and CEO of HoloMem, said: “This is a major step forwards for the commercial viability of future fit cold data storage, and the results are very exciting. New technological solutions have to integrate with legacy infrastructure in order to fulfil their potential, and we’re pleased to have successfully proven HoloDrive’s deployability within BDT’s library.”

Application software wrote and read data to and from the tape library, in an operational data center and not a lab, using either LTO tape drives and cartridges or the HoloDrive and its ribbon cartridges. Because the cartridges are identically shaped to the LTO ones, the library robot could, in time, pick and transfer both LTO cartridges to the tape drive and HoloMem cartridges to the HoloDrive. In effect the HoloMem system provides a separate but transparent LTO-accessed, very long-term tier of storage inside the BDT library.

HoloDrive installed in base of BDT Library with test team members (left ro right): Godwyn Donnel, Josh Colletta, Alex Hadden-Wight, and Mitch Crandon.

Marc Steinhilber.

The deployment showed that the HoloDrive can be retrofitted into existing data centre infrastructure, with no need for hardware upgrades or overhauls. HoloMem says this demonstrated integration into existing storage infrastructure is a key part of demonstrating its commercial viability and marks a significant point of difference from competitors.

Marc Steinhilber, CEO of BDT Media Automation GmbH, said: “What HoloMem has achieved is so impressive. By developing a plug-and-play holographic solution compatible with our tape libraries, the HoloDrive enables so many use cases that align with market trends. This will be incredibly attractive to many in the industry.”

HoloMem has more pilot deployments, high profile ones, it says, already scheduled. It’s focused on completing the technical feasibility of its first product in 2026, ahead of device integration, and preparation for mass production of the HoloDrive in 2027.