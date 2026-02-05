Cohesity deepens Google Cloud integration

Cohesity is adding Google Cloud’s Threat Intelligence feature to the user interface of the Cohesity Data Cloud, and using Google Private Scanning in its sandbox function to securely detonate malware.

The Cohesity Data Cloud software includes products/services such as DataProtect, FortKnox, DataHawk, SmartFiles, SiteContinuity, and NetBackup, accessible through a single interface and running on Red Hat Linux. It’s available either as a Cohesity-managed service, self-managed on certified platforms, or partner-managed service. Certified platforms include VMware, Nutanix and Windows Hyper-V. The FortKnox managed cybervault is now available on Google Cloud.

Cohesity has progressively strengthened is GoogleCloud relationship, expanding its data protection portfolio, widening its AI capabilities, and adding new data sovereignty and cybersecurity features last December. Earlier, in April that year it had integrated its Gaia GenAI search assistant with Google’s Gemini models and Agentspace, started using Google Threat Intelligence, and worked with Google-owned Mandiant on incident response and cloud-based recovery. Now it is adding another layer of integration.

Vasu Murthy.

Cohesity Chief Product Officer Vasu Murthy said: “Undetected malware hidden in backup data can both reinfect restored systems and, when properly scanned, reveal low-and-slow attacks that evade traditional detection.

“By integrating Google Threat Intelligence, including Google Private Scanning, directly into the interface of Cohesity Data Cloud, we’re giving customers exceptional visibility and context into potential threats and powerful new ways to assess and eliminate risk—without fragmenting workflows or introducing operational complexity.”

Google’s Private Scanning allows users to analyze files and URLs with Google Threat Intelligence in a privacy preserving fashion. Cohesity says that, by embedding Google Threat Intelligence access directly into Cohesity Data Cloud, and using Private Scanning, it’s enabling real-time threat intelligence and secure malware detonation through a central management system, streamlining workflows between IT and security teams and enabling faster, more confident responses.

The teams can “rapidly assess suspicious files using the latest indicators of compromise (IOCs), reputation data, and threat details without switching tools or relying on manual handoffs.”

Competitors Commvault and Rubrik also have integrations with Google Threat Intelligence. We understand Rubrik receives daily feed updates from Google Threat Intelligence for scanning backups/snapshots for indicators of compromise (IOCs), anomaly detection, and proactive threat identification. This Rubrik-Google partnership includes clean room recovery on Google Cloud.

The embedded Google Threat Intelligence and secure sandbox analysis capabilities are now generally available in Cohesity Data Cloud. Check out this blog for for more information.