Pure Storage gets storage role in Nokia RA for telcos

Pure Storage’s is the storage anchor in Nokia’s reference architecture for global telcos buying its cloud-native network functions (CNFs).

Nokia has built containerized, microservices-based, CNFs for common functions in 5G networks such as telemetry, database and security. Such CNFs include a Cloud Mobile Gateway, Cloud Mobility manager and Cloud Native Communications Suite. The CNFs run on third-party infrastructure platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift (container orchestration service), and the AWS and GCP clouds. Nokia has now selected FlashArray as the data layer underlying these CNFs on OpenShift.

Andrew Douglas.

Andrew Douglas, Pure’s senior director for the telco vertical market, blogs: “Nokia is committed to Red Hat OpenShift, which provides a consistent, carrier-grade foundation for its cloud-native network functions (CNFs) and its applications for autonomous network operation that will define the next era of telecommunications.”

“By choosing Pure Storage to anchor the data layer, Nokia is delivering predictable outcomes and repeatable rollouts across multiple CNFs and deployment sites through a fully lifecycle-managed solution.”

The new Nokia on Red Hat OpenShift iteration featuring Pure Storage reached Ready for Sale status at Nokia in December, with customers’ activities already underway. There are a couple of Nokia engagement routes. One is a Reference Architecture includes Pure Storage within the Red Hat OpenShift-based infrastructure stack and lifecycle management model.

A second option is that service providers procure Pure Storage directly while still using the Nokia RA, “preserving commercial flexibility while maintaining consistent technical outcomes on Red Hat OpenShift.”

Nokia CNF telco customers include Bell Canada, Boost Mobile, Telia, Proximus, Telefónica Germany, Telenet (Belgium), Telia, and Vodafone. This means Pure gets access to a substantial niche market with an established supplier acting as an RA gateway.

Global pre-sales Nokia teams are including Pure Storage as part of customers’ new opportunities, with general availability targeted for April 2026.